CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, a leading provider of critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions, is proud to announce that they have acquired selected assets of DC Power Systems, Inc. This strategic acquisition enhances Alpine's capabilities and presence in the Southeast United States, furthering its mission to provide unparalleled power solutions to its customers. This is Alpine's 26th acquisition under their current ownership.

Alpine Power Systems Acquires DC Power Systems, Inc.

Since its founding in 1978, DC Power Systems, Inc. has been a trusted provider of critical power products and services throughout the Southeast. Their expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with Alpine Power Systems' core values and commitment to excellence.

Lisa Storrey, former General Manager of DC Power Systems, Inc., "Joining forces with Alpine Power Systems is an exciting opportunity for our team and our customers. Alpine's extensive resources and industry expertise will enable us to offer even greater value and innovation to our clients. We look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence as part of Alpine Power Systems."

Jon Centella, Alpine's Vice President of Critical Power Sales says "We are thrilled to welcome DC Power Systems, Inc. to the Alpine family. Their long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality power solutions and exceptional customer service makes them a perfect fit for our organization. This acquisition allows us to strengthen our presence in the Southeast and continue to provide our customers with the best possible solutions for their critical power needs."

The integration of DC Power Systems, Inc. into Alpine Power Systems will be seamless, ensuring that customers continue to receive the same high level of service and support they have come to expect. The combined strengths of both companies will drive innovation and provide a broader range of solutions to meet the evolving needs of the critical power industry.

For more information about Alpine Power Systems and its range of solutions, please visit www.alpinepowersystems.com or contact 877-993-8855.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

Related Links

Homepage: https://alpinepowersystems.com

About Us: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/

Charlotte, NC Facility: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/locations/north-carolina/charlotte-north-carolina

SOURCE Alpine Power Systems