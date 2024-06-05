CINCINNATI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, the nationwide leader in premier motive power, telecom, cable and critical power solutions, announced today that they have acquired selected assets of Quality Battery Service (QBS). This is Alpine's 25th acquisition under their current ownership.

Quality Battery Service was founded in the Cincinnati, Ohio area in 2007. Since then, they have grown into an impressive operation that has served customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Alpine Power Systems acquires Quality Battery Service.

Mark Wurzbacher, QBS Founder says, "I am proud of what we have accomplished at Quality Battery Service over the past 17 years," said Wurzbacher. "Joining forces with Alpine Power Systems will allow us to continue providing exceptional products and services to our customers while benefiting from the resources and support of a larger organization. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of our combined efforts."

This strategic acquisition strengthens Alpine Power Systems' presence and service capabilities in the Midwest, particularly in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Alpine will be bringing the entire talented QBS team on board to further build out their nationwide footprint.

Adam Cecil, Alpine's Vice President of Motive Power Sales says "The acquisition of Quality Battery Service represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy. Their expertise and established customer base will enhance our ability to serve the material handling market in this key region. We are excited to welcome the Quality Battery Service team to the Alpine family."

This acquisition is part of Alpine Power Systems' ongoing commitment to expanding its product and service offerings, ensuring customers receive the best solutions for their power needs. The integration process is already underway, with both companies working closely to ensure a seamless transition for all customers and partners.

For more information about the acquisition and Alpine Power Systems' full range of services, please visit www.alpinepowersystems.com.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

