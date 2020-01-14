Alpine Power Systems becomes ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is proud to announce that our corporate office has earned the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Certification. Alpine Power Systems is now certified in 3 different ISO Standards including ISO 9001:2015 Quality, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental, and now ISO 45001:2018.

ISO 45001:2018 is a globally recognized occupational health and safety standard developed and published by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO). ISO developed this standard to help organizations to improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks, and create safer working conditions.

Eric Light, Alpine's Chief Financial Officer says: "We are very proud to have achieved the brand-new ISO 45001:2018 Certification. Achieving the ISO 45001 certification was a rigorous and in-depth process, requiring the participation of our entire organization. This achievement represents strong, third-party validation of Alpine's longstanding commitment to the health & safety of our associates. Alpine is one of the first companies within our industry to achieve this certification, and an early adopter nationwide".

Alpine Corporate's ISO 45001:2018 became effective on November 21st, 2019 and was issued by World Certification Services, a highly respected registrar providing certification services for Quality, Environmental and Safety Management Systems.

Maintaining Alpine's ISO 45001:2018, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015 Certifications will require comprehensive audits by the internal team and validation by a third-party certifying body to ensure compliance with the standard.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in motive power, telecom, cable, and backup power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality & 14001:2015 Environmental, and 45001:2018 Health & Safety, Certified.

Related Links

https://alpinepowersystems.com

https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/

SOURCE Alpine Power Systems

Related Links

https://www.alpinepowersystems.com

