Alpine Power Systems Completes Move To Larger Dallas, TX Facility

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is excited to announce that they have completed a move to a new, larger, 30,000 square-foot facility located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan area. This major milestone falls on the company's 20th anniversary of operating within the state of Texas.

Alpine's New Dallas Office.

The move to this new facility was predicated on keeping up with current and future growth of their Motive Power, Telecom, and Critical Power divisions. In addition to investments in a new facility, Alpine has hired additional sales and operational personnel to help support their expansion within the Dallas-Fort Worth marketplace. Alpine provides solutions throughout all of Texas, including the major metropolitan areas of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, and El Paso.

Sean Davis, Alpine's Executive Vice President of Sales says: "We have been investing in this market for over two decades. The "metroplex" population of Dallas and nearby Fort Worth is expected to exceed 8 million very soon. With this area's population growing at triple the national rate, (the fastest pace among America's biggest cities) and its economy following suit, (increasing by 46% in the last decade) we are reaffirming our commitment to Texas. This expansion will allow us more capacity to serve the market better. Our team is the best in class and reaches from coast to coast and the great lakes to the gulf."

Jon Centella, Alpine's Vice President of Critical Power & Telecom Sales says: "Requiring a facility of this size is evidence of our success in the market and our ownership's willingness to invest in our people and processes. These investments are necessary to support current demand within all our divisions but also allows us to plan for the future. Texas will certainly be a BIG part of that future and we couldn't be more excited to further invest in the Lone Star State."

Adam Cecil, Alpine's Vice President of Motive Power Sales says: "We would like to thank our loyal and growing customer base; they are the key to our success in DFW. Our expansion certainly shows our commitment to this very important and dynamic market. We will continue to grow our team to provide the robust support needed to satisfy customers and build partnerships."

Alpine Power Systems will be hosting a formal grand opening and open house for customers and partners to attend in Spring 2024. This event will not only showcase their state-of-the-art 30,000 square-foot premises but also serve as a celebration of their long-lasting relationships and continued growth in the Texas region. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with Alpine team members, explore innovative solutions across their divisions, and witness firsthand the advanced technologies and processes that drive their success. The date of the event and additional information will be released within the coming months.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in motive power, telecom, cable, and critical power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

