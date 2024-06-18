SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is pleased to announce that they have expanded their Texas footprint by adding a new facility in San Antonio, TX. The expansion is a response to the growth of their motive power, telecom, and critical power divisions.

To facilitate this growth, Alpine has hired several team members to fuel the development of this key market. The new Alpine facility is situated at 12742-12744 O'Connor Road, San Antonio, Texas 78233.

Alpine Power Systems expands with new location in San Antonio, TX

Alpine has expanded its operations with this new facility aimed at bolstering solutions for customers across the metropolitan areas of San Antonio and Austin. This initiative has led to additional investments in new vehicles, equipment, and tooling.

Eric Light, Alpine's Chief Financial Officer says: "Our expansion into San Antonio and Austin marks a major milestone in our goal of becoming the leading provider of power solutions throughout the entire state of Texas".

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

Homepage: https://alpinepowersystems.com

About Us: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/

San Antonio Facility: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/locations/texas/san-antonio-texas

