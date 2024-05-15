Alpine Power Systems Introduces PowerMAX Rental Power Cabinets for Enhanced Standby Power Solutions

Available in two configurations, the PowerMAX cabinets offer a choice between 48VDC and 130VDC with up to 210Ah. This flexibility allows organizations to select the optimal power solution tailored to their specific requirements.

The PowerMAX Rental Power Cabinets are engineered to provide robust standby power. They are particularly useful for supporting operations during NERC (North American Electric Reliability Corporation) maintenance and testing or in emergency scenarios such as thermal events or disaster recovery. Their introduction into the market is part of Alpine's commitment to offering dependable and versatile power solutions that can tackle any challenge. These PowerMAX battery cabinets are available for short- and long-term rentals.

Jon Centella, Alpine's Vice President of Critical Power Sales says: "Alpine Power Systems is dedicated to enhancing the way businesses manage power reliability and emergency preparedness. With the launch of the PowerMAX Rental Power Cabinets, we are providing our customers with an advanced, flexible, and reliable solution that ensures continuity and safety across critical infrastructures."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

