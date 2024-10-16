Alpine Power Systems Strengthens Presence in Louisville with Bigger Facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is excited to unveil their new 12,000 square-foot facility in Louisville, Kentucky, which is double the size of their former site.

The expanded space provides increased capacity to better support customers in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, and beyond. The new Alpine facility is situated at 4770 Crittenden Drive, Suite B & C, Louisville, KY 40209.

Alpine's New Louisville, KY Location

Adam Cecil, Alpine's Vice President of Motive Power Sales, says "This move allows us to continue delivering on our promise of exceptional service and support to our customers throughout the region. We are eager to leverage this larger facility to meet growing demand. We would also like to thank our loyal customers in Kentucky for their continued trust and partnership, which has fueled our growth."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

