Alpine Power Systems Upgrades to a Larger Facility in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is thrilled to declare the successful relocation to a new, more sizeable facility in Houston, TX. This significant accomplishment coincides with the company's two-decade presence in Texas.

Alpine's new facility in Houston, Texas.

The decision to relocate from their previous facility was made to accommodate the expansion of their Motive Power, Telecom, and Critical Power divisions. With the new location, they aim to provide enhanced support to customers not only in the Houston Metropolitan area but across all of Texas. The new Alpine facility is situated at 2700 Greens Road, Building G, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77032.

Sean Davis, Alpine's Executive Vice President of Sales says: "We continue to make substantial investments in what some people call the Texas Triangle. This megaregion, that includes Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, is an important part of our growth strategy."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

