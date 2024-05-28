Alpine Start Development Announces Commencement of New Apartment Community: Alpine Fossil Creek

Marking the Developer's fourth project in DFW and first in Haltom City, Texas

DALLAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Start Development (ASD), a family-owned real estate development and investment firm, is thrilled to announce the start of its first apartment development in Haltom City, "Alpine Fossil Creek". This new apartment community features 296-units within three-story garden-style buildings situated on 15.6 acres, overlooking Big Fossil Creek. The community is just a 10-minute drive to downtown Fort Worth, and across the street from Haltom City High School.

"This is more than just the start of construction. It represents a long, shared vision between Alpine Start, the City, and our partners. We are honored to be a part of bringing this vision to life. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when dedicated partners come together with a unified goal of creating something special," said Jacobe Chandler, SVP of Alpine Start Development.

"We are excited to debut our first development in Haltom City, a coveted market we've targeted for years. Residents can expect top-tier resort-style amenities and unmatched convenience thanks to the development's prime location. Our team's thoughtful approach toward programming indoor and outdoor amenity spaces will bring a unique residential experience to this submarket. This site has unique, irreplaceable attributes – including a creek-side walking trail on Big Fossil Creek that runs year-round and adjacency to the newly constructed Haltom High School. The landscape will allow us to seamlessly integrate nature walks along Big Fossil Creek, fostering a connection with the community and environment. Partnering with Haltom City to bring this project into construction has been a great experience, and we look forward to a thriving collaboration to bring this project to life," said David Eitches, Managing Partner of Alpine Start Development.

Situated on approximately 15.6 acres in Haltom City, Alpine Fossil Creek takes advantage of the site's natural landscape to deliver an exceptional resident experience. The project boasts an impressive array of amenities, including a resort-style pool, an expansive courtyard, a well-equipped fitness center, multiple walking trails, outdoor seating with creek views, a massive clubhouse, grilling stations, and access to fishing. The Alpine property will offer a comprehensive and inviting living experience, differentiated from offerings at other communities.

In addition to being situated on Big Fossil Creek and one block from Haltom High School, there are plans for new hotels and restaurants, along with a new H-Mart high-end supermarket, within walking distance to the site. The community's tenants will have access to Loop 820 within a few minutes of leaving the property – making it highly convenient to commute to downtown Fort Worth, Alliance, Arlington, and Irving. Alpine Fossil Creek meets the surging demand for housing in this supply-constrained submarket, making it a valuable addition to the community.

"This project represents a shared vision between Alpine Start Development, Haltom City, and our partners. We value working with municipalities with a clear vision for their housing policy. Those standards provide insight into designing projects that meet the city's objectives and allow us to deliver new housing stock to under-supplied submarkets. This site in particular has unique, irreplaceable attributes including the perennial creek, rolling topography, adjacency to the newly-constructed Haltom High School and unrivaled highway access – all of which underpins our excitement to invest in the growth of Haltom City," said Zach Gensior, Managing Partner of Alpine Start Development.

The project offers seven different floor plans, including 143 one-bedroom units ranging from 665 to 810 square feet, 129 two-bedroom units ranging from 1,039 to 1,194 square feet, and 24 three-bedroom units ranging from 1,367 square feet.

Alpine Start Development anticipates that Alpine Fossil Creek will be completed by early 2026 but will have its first units and the clubhouse available by summer 2025. This development will be Alpine Start Development's fourth ground-up development and seventh acquisition since inception. Alpine Start Development strives to deliver the best renter experience at an attainable price point and takes pride in the thoughtful design of its apartment communities, curated amenity packages, attention to detail, and responsive management to those communities.

About Alpine Start Development

Alpine Start Development is a family-owned Dallas-based real estate development and investment firm that has gained recognition for its commitment to creating top-quality apartment communities in North and Central Texas. With a strong emphasis on thoughtful design and responsive management, Alpine Start Development aims to deliver the best possible rental experience to its residents.

