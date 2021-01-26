Alpine Start Launches New Functional Beverage Line

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Start, Boulder-based makers of premium instant coffee, today announced its latest launch of functional beverages 'With Benefits' via Kickstarter. Inspired by the needs of elite Mount Everest climbers, Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards, Alpine Start worked closely with both athletes to help formulate the company's newest line of instant beverages fortified with vitamins, adaptogens and MCTs.

Plant-based formula fortified with vitamins, adaptogens, and MCTs. Fuel your daily adventures with plant based functional coffee and matcha.

Created to provide clean, optimal energy, the new IMMUNITY + FOCUS / With Benefits line includes two varieties that can be made instantly. The two flavor profiles range from a higher caffeinated organic coffee or low-caffeine organic matcha green tea. Both powdered instant blends are vegan, free of added sugars, and deliver a healthy dose of adaptogenic mushrooms (organic reishi + lion's mane), MCT's (medium-chain triglycerides), and Vitamins D and A.

"Cory and Adrian were looking for an edge during their expeditions, so we created a functional drink based on their needs," said Matt Segal, professional climber and founder of Alpine Start. "We added medicinal mushrooms, MCT's and vitamins A+D to make sure their bodies were ready for anything. It turned out so delicious that we all started drinking it, on or off the mountain."

"The IMMUNITY + FOCUS formula was an indispensable part of my morning routine, both while training and during my expeditions to Everest and K2 in 2019," said Adrian Ballinger, professional mountaineer and owner of Alpenglow Expeditions. "When we started our training, I asked Matt for something keto friendly with MCT's to help me stay sharp, and they absolutely delivered."

"I've been trying to drink less caffeine but still want a little support during big missions and days on the mountain," explained Cory Richards, a National Geographic photographer and mountaineer. "The matcha blend gave me the perfect balance of energy and focus on my last expedition to Everest, and it's still part of my routine today."

In addition to Adrian Ballinger and Cory Richards, Alpine Start welcomes a number of reputable and inspiring athletes to its ambassador list including professional photographer and Emmy-nominated director, Keith Ladzinski and world renowned rock climber, Emily Harrington. The new IMMUNITY + FOCUS products launched today on Kickstarter and customers can expect to see the products in retail distribution, and on the Alpine Start website, starting April 2021. For more information on Alpine Start, please visit www.alpinestartfoods.com .

About Alpine Start

Alpine Start Inc. is a Boulder, Colorado based coffee and wellness company founded in 2016 by professional climber Matt Segal. They were the first premium instant coffee company in the nation and are sold in thousands of locations across the United States including REI, Whole Foods and Kroger. A member of 1% for the Planet and brand partner to Protect Our Winters; Alpine Start is dedicated to encouraging their customers to get up early, have fun outside and keep the alpine, Alpine.

