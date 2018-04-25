Alpine Subscriptions Acquires Consumer Subscription Service InstaCandy

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Subscriptions today announced the full acquisition of U.S.-based consumer candy and confections subscription service InstaCandy, along with its Canadian operations. The acquisition expands Alpine's U.S. and International customer base and furthers its growth into consumer lifestyle subscriptions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Alpine Subscriptions

"Alpine's quite sophisticated and uniquely efficient operational network make them the ideal profile for the continued scale of the service," said InstaCandy founder and CEO, Ben Behrouzi. "We welcome their plans to expand the brand to even larger pools of consumers over the coming years," said Behrouzi.

"InstaCandy has done a fantastic job in developing a great consumer brand and growing domestic and international memberships quite rapidly," said Marc Miller, founder and CEO of Alpine Subscriptions. "Operating and growing quality consumer lifestyle subscription brands for the long term is Alpine's mission and InstaCandy is an exciting addition to our portfolio," said Miller.

The acquisition expands Alpine's distribution footprint and consumer reach to thousands of more consumers.

About InstaCandy:

Similar to BirchBox and BarkBox, InstaCandy is a popular candy and confections subscription service delivering delightful products to consumers every month. Founded by Ben Behrouzi, serial entrepreneur and investor, the service was created to bring a fresh variety box of joy to busy consumers once a month.

For more information, contact press@instacandy.com

About Alpine Subscriptions:

Focused on lifestyle, Alpine's mission is to bring unique value-rich consumer lifestyle subscription services to domestic and international markets. With production and fulfillment operations headquartered out of Utah, Alpine operates a portfolio of growing brands with strong fundamentals and unit economics.

For more information, contact alpineholdings@instacandy.com

Related Links

InstaCandy

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-subscriptions-acquires-consumer-subscription-service-instacandy-300636577.html

SOURCE Alpine Subscriptions