Alpine-X Launches Stock Offering to the General Public to Further Inspire Inclusion in Snowsports

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine-X , a developer of indoor snowsports resorts, today announced the launch of its stock offering to the general public that allows both accredited and non-accredited investors to invest in the company and own part of planned indoor snowsports destination resorts across the United States, starting in the Washington, DC area. The company plans for each resort to have skiing, snowboarding and snow play on an indoor mountain; an upscale hotel; several food and beverage options; and other amenities. The online stock offering opens ownership of the business to the general public, aligning with the company's core commitments to foster inclusion and promote community.

Alpine-X's stock offering provides investors with the opportunity to own a piece of the company for less than the cost of a day of skiing or snowboarding at most outdoor resorts. Early investors can also receive special perks such as free lift tickets, discounted admission, limited edition gear, and first tracks on opening day. The company expects to use net proceeds from the stock offering to fund early development costs of Alpine-X's first planned indoor snowsports resort in Fairfax County, Virginia, as well as support the company's expansion into new markets throughout North America. The offering will be conducted online through the Republic portal - potential investors can visit www.ownyourmountain.com to invest.

"At Alpine-X, inclusion and community are at the heart of everything we're building," commented John Emery, CEO, Alpine-X. "Our message is 'Snowsports for Everyone' and allowing the public to invest at this early stage gives everyone an opportunity to become a 'Snow Mogul' and own a part of Alpine-X. We're focused on building resorts for the entire community, and now anyone in that community can own a piece of our company."

Investors in Alpine-X's stock offering will be known as 'Snow Moguls'. In addition to equity ownership in the company, Alpine-X is offering added benefits to all Snow Moguls, with specific perks based on the level of investment. Potential benefits include discounts on merchandise and lift tickets, early access to opening events, meetings with the founders and special guests, limited-edition apparel such as branded snow jackets, and more.

Alpine-X at Fairfax Peak will be built on top of a capped, inactive landfill in Lorton, VA that the owner, Fairfax County, had been seeking to repurpose in an environmentally conscious manner. The site will feature an indoor snowsports venue as the anchor attraction, surrounded by an upscale hotel, gravity-powered mountain coaster, zip lines, multiple food and beverage outlets, and additional amenities. The resort is projected to open in early 2025. Alpine-X plans to expand its brand footprint by developing resorts in additional North American metro markets.

The U.S. has an estimated 12.3 million frequent skiers and snowboarders, a market that would be much larger if snowsports were more accessible and affordable. Alpine-X seeks to grow that community by bringing snowsports closer to home and providing access year-round, eliminating the traditional challenges of cost, geography, and seasonality, and introducing the opportunity and experience to a much wider audience. The company intends to complement traditional mountain resorts by expanding general interest and inclusive participation in snowsports. At Alpine-X's resorts, guests can participate in skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snow play, as well as other no-skill and low-skill activities, all in ideal conditions year-round.

Alpine-X's CEO, John Emery, and CFO, Jim Calder, previously were CEO and CFO of Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., where their team led that company's expansion to a nationally recognized brand of indoor family entertainment resorts and IPO. "Our team at Alpine-X has extensive knowledge in indoor family entertainment, indoor and outdoor snowsports, and rapid growth companies," Emery added. "We look forward to expanding the market for family/group entertainment options by providing convenient and affordable snowsports year-round for everyone, and extending our brand across North America."

Alpine-X develops year-round snowsports resorts. The company is dedicated to creating safe, health-focused, and fun activities for the entire community. The Alpine-X experience includes recreational through competitive skiing and snowboarding, in ideal conditions, every day of the year, as well as snow play and multiple other activities. Through innovative use of land and architecture, collaboration with local organizations, and leadership towards a reduced-carbon future, Alpine-X strives to create properties that are financially and environmentally sustainable. Learn more at www.alpine-x.com.

