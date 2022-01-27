Alpine-X to Present Free Digital Video Series on the Future of Snowsports Featuring Olympian Bode Miller

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine-X , a developer of indoor snowsports resorts across North America, today announced that it will host a series of free digital events featuring Bode Miller, the company's Chief Innovation Officer and winningest men's alpine ski racer in U.S. history, to explore a wide range of topics that affect and are of interest to the broader snow sports community. The Future of Snow sports: A High-Speed Lift for Accessibility and Participation, the first event in the series, will be held on January 31, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET. Andy Wirth, ski industry veteran and Strategic Advisor to Alpine-X, will serve as moderator.

"I'm excited to join Bode on January 31 for the first of hopefully many upcoming webinars on the future of snow sports," says John Emery, CEO of Alpine-X. "Our goal at Alpine-X is to democratize snow sports and foster inclusivity. We hope these free events bring many diverse voices and perspectives to the table."

Featuring Miller's insights and perspective, this ongoing series will dive into a variety of topics that impact the current and future state of snow sports. The series will include industry and subject-matter experts to address a wide range of topics including the accessibility of snow sports; inclusion in the community of snow sports participants; impact of technology on snow sports; positive effects of participation in snow sports for individuals and communities; and instruction initiatives.

The first webinar on January 31 will focus on current prospects for the upcoming Winter Olympics. Miller will discuss ways for improving U.S. participants' prospects, including ways to make snow sports more accessible, convenient, and affordable, thereby increasing the pool of potential athletes in snow sports.

"The U.S. has the opportunity to be super dominant as we are in some other sports because we have an amazing pool of athletes," commented Bode Miller. "Alpine-X will create new opportunities to tap into nextgen talent based in our population centers, which typically are outside proximity to outdoor ski resorts."

Alpine-X looks to grow the snow sports community by bringing skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-related activities closer to home with year-round access. The company aims to expand the community of snow sports participants and supporters through initiatives such as its "Snow Play for All" program that includes a minimum of 1,000 no-cost visits every year to each of its locations; its Alpine-X Club , a free membership program geared towards building a participating community of snow sports enthusiasts; and its stock offering to the general public that allows investors to own a piece of Alpine-X for less than the cost of a day of skiing or snowboarding at most outdoor resorts.

The company is currently developing its flagship resort, "Alpine-X at Fairfax Peak" in Fairfax County, VA, projected to open in early 2025. When completed, it will offer a wide range of guest experiences, both within the snow dome and throughout other areas of the resort, for the entire community.

To register for the January 31 webinar, visit https://alpine-x.com/future-of-snow sports-event-sign-up/ .

ABOUT ALPINE-X

Alpine-X develops year-round snowsports resorts. The company is dedicated to creating safe, health-focused, and fun activities for the entire community. The Alpine-X experience includes recreational activities through competitive skiing and snowboarding, in ideal conditions, every day of the year, as well as snow play areas and multiple other activities. Through innovative use of land and architecture, collaboration with local organizations, and leadership towards a reduced-carbon future, Alpine-X strives to create properties that are financially and environmentally sustainable. Learn more at www.alpine-x.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nina Pfister, MAG PR at [email protected] and 781-929-5620

SOURCE Alpine X Inc.