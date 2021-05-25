Alpine-X Unveils Plan for National Rollout of Indoor Snowsports Facilities with Flagship Location in Northern Virginia

MCLEAN, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine-X , a Virginia-based development company, today announced its vision for building indoor snowsports destinations across the United States, starting in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Fairfax Peak, the company's first development project, will feature an indoor snowsports venue as the anchor attraction, surrounded by an upscale hotel, gravity-powered mountain coaster, zip lines, multiple food and beverage outlets, and additional amenities. Indoor snowsports venues are common and successful in Europe and other parts of the world, but the U.S. has been slow to catch on. The company plans to expand the concept into 20+ additional North American metro markets.

The Alpine-X management team is composed of seasoned entrepreneurs with vast indoor family entertainment and sports recreation experience and diverse skills across many disciplines. CEO John Emery and CFO Jim Calder previously served as CEO and CFO, respectively, of Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., a family entertainment resort company, where their team led the company's expansion to a nationally recognized brand and IPO. Great Wolf pioneered the indoor water park industry. Now, John Emery, Jim Calder, and the Alpine-X team plan to do the same for indoor snowsports.

Alpine-X began working with Fairfax County, its public sector partner, over four years ago when it first presented the county its proposal to develop an indoor snowsports destination resort on county-owned land. The county responded with great interest, as Fairfax Peak will be built on top of a capped, inactive landfill that the county had been seeking to repurpose in an environmentally conscious manner. Capped landfills are well suited for Alpine-X indoor snowsports venues. They are sloped, which reduces construction costs, and are usually close to large metropolitan areas. Also, owners of landfills, especially if they are municipalities, are often seeking opportunities for beneficial reuse of those facilities. Alpine-X's proposal was viewed as an opportunity to repurpose the landfill and provide an outstanding entertainment experience that can benefit the entire community.

Alpine-X's properties will provide ideal snowsports conditions for an unparalleled experience for families, groups, and individuals year-round regardless of outside weather conditions. The company intends to complement, not compete with, traditional mountain resorts by expanding general interest and inclusive participation in snowsports. Guests can participate in skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snow play, as well as other no-skill and low-skill activities. The facilities will also host competitions and regional and national events.

"Today, there are an estimated 9.2 million active skiers and snowboarders here in the U.S., a market that would be much larger if the sport were more accessible," commented John Emery, CEO, Alpine-X. "We're on a mission to address this market gap by bringing snowsports closer to home and providing access year-round, thereby eliminating the traditional challenges of cost, geography and seasonality, and introducing the opportunity and family-centric experience to a much wider audience."

The company's main goal is to provide guests with a glimpse of the Alpine lifestyle, while making the experience convenient, consistent, and affordable—removing the barriers often associated with skiing and related sports.

Alpine-X develops year-round snowsports resorts. The company is dedicated to creating safe, health-focused, and fun activities inclusive of its entire community. The Alpine-X experience includes recreation through competitive skiing and snowboarding, in ideal conditions, every day of the year. Through innovative use of land and architecture, collaboration with local organizations, and leadership towards a reduced-carbon future, Alpine-X strives to create properties that are financially and environmentally sustainable. Learn more at www.alpine-x.com .

