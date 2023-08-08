ALPINION Launches a High-Performance Portable Ultrasound Diagnostic Device, X-CUBE i9

News provided by

ALPINION Medical Systems

08 Aug, 2023, 05:24 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. launched 'X-CUBE i9', a portable ultrasound diagnostic device, with dual batteries and probe connectors that has greatly enhanced the speed and efficiency of examinations.

Continue Reading
ALPINION Launches a High-Performance Portable Ultrasound Diagnostic Device, X-CUBE i9
ALPINION Launches a High-Performance Portable Ultrasound Diagnostic Device, X-CUBE i9

The X-CUBE i9 can be ready in just 1 minute and the two batteries provide a higher level of portability, allowing operation for 100 hours in standby mode and more than 1 hour in scan mode. Thanks to its dual connector for installing 2 types of probe, the X-CUBE i9 enables rapid examination in various situations, such as when there is difficulty moving patients or various parts need to be scanned, and it is easy to carry with a lightweight (under 6 kg) and its own dedicated cart/carrying bag.

In particular, the X-CUBE i9 was praised for excellent high-quality images by the Radiological Society of North America at the end of last year and Arab Health earlier this year. The X+ Architecture used in advanced models is built in the X-CUBE i9 to express high-resolution images, high frame rate, and rich color of cart device level. Applying the X+ Crystal Signature transducer, which minimizes noise by advancing the existing Single Crystal transducer technology, improved diagnostic accuracy in various fields, including the musculoskeletal system, anesthesiology, intensive care, and sports medicine.

This product is equipped with the X+ MicroView, a microvascular diagnosis technology used in high-performance system, and the CUBE Strain, a heart function analysis technology. The Needle Vision Plus, which clearly shows the injection needle's location in real-time, increased accuracy and stability during ultrasound-guided anesthesia and nerve block and improved diagnosis efficiency through post-processing support after storage.

The X-CUBE i9 also supports a seamless transducer with excellent durability. The rubber-less integral mold design decreases the concern of damage from needles. Since there are no fine gaps, it is easy to disinfect and maintain with a low risk of cross-infection.

Hyun-jong Park, CEO of Alpinion, commented "Customers have waited for the X-CUBE i9 even before its launching because of their high satisfaction with the image performance. I am expecting various field applications after its launching."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159974/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942584/Logo.jpg

SOURCE ALPINION Medical Systems

Also from this source

ALPINION lanza un dispositivo de diagnóstico por ultrasonido portátil de alto rendimiento, X-CUBE i9

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS bringt das leistungsstarke mobile diagnostische Ultraschallsystem X-CUBE i9 auf den Markt, eine vielseitige Erweiterung seines erstklassigen X-CUBE-Produktportfolios

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.