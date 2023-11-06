Alps Alpine Recognized as Stellantis' North American Supplier of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Alpine North America, Inc. announced today that it was named Stellantis' North American Supplier of the Year during the Company's third annual Global Supplier Awards ceremony at the Conner Center in Detroit.

Alps Alpine was recognized for their collaboration and partnership in creating industry-leading products, including Premium Audio Systems, as well as for their innovation and technology in new products. This is the second Supplier of the Year award Alps Alpine has received from Stellantis. 

President and CEO of Alps Alpine North America, Robert Hill, accepts the North American Supplier of the Year award.
"We are honored to be recognized by Stellantis as the top supplier in North America," said Robert Hill, President and CEO of Alps Alpine North America. "This award recognizes the superior efforts and dedication of the entire Alps Alpine team that supports our Stellantis business and programs."

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's 'Supplier of the Year' winners whose dedication and impeccable standards have helped us navigate challenges and achieve new heights," said Maxime Picat, Chief Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer, Stellantis. "Their collaborative spirit, exceptional performance, uncompromising quality, and timely delivery of parts and services have been integral to our achievements."

The 2023 Global Supplier Awards recognized 40 suppliers around the world for their outstanding commitment, performance, quality, and operational excellence in 2022. Suppliers were selected by cross-functional leadership teams at Stellantis to receive the "Supplier of the Year" award.

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

