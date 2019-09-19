ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETFS Declare Third Quarter Distributions

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) (NYSE: SDOG), the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: IDOG) and the ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: EDOG) (the "Funds") declared their third quarter 2019 distributions on September 18, 2019 in the amounts of $0.3844 for SDOG, $0.167 for IDOG and $0.27286 for EDOG. The dividends are payable on September 26, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 20, 2019.

SDOG/IDOG/EDOG Distributions:

Ex-Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Record Date: Friday, September 20, 2019

Payable Date: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Additional Fund information can be found at www.alpsfunds.com/products/etf/SDOG.

Important Disclosures

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, and ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Funds on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Funds, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Funds.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

Through its subsidiary companies, ALPS Holdings, Inc., which was acquired by SS&C Technologies, Inc. in April 2018, is a leading provider of innovative investment products and customized servicing solutions to the financial services industry. Founded in 1985, Denver-based ALPS Advisors, Inc., delivers its asset management and ALPS Fund Services, Inc., asset servicing solutions through offices in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto – wholly-owned subsidiaries of SS&C Technologies, Inc. For more information about SS&C | ALPS and its services, visit www.ssctech.com. Information about ALPS Advisor products is available at www.alpsfunds.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services. For more information, visit www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

