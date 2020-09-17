ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETFs Declare Third Quarter Distributions

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) (NYSE: SDOG), the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: IDOG) and the ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: EDOG) (the "Funds") declared their third quarter 2020 distributions on September 16, 2020 in the amounts of $0.38057 for SDOG, $0.1956 for IDOG and $0.1122 for EDOG. The dividends are payable on September 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 18, 2020.

SDOG/IDOG/EDOG Distributions:

Ex-Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Record Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Payable Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Additional Fund information can be found at www.alpsfunds.com/products/etf/SDOG.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, and ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Funds on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Funds, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Funds.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with over $12 billion under management as of June 30, 2020, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com/.



About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

