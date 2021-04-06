alpscontrols.com hires HVAC and Controls Industry Veteran as VP of Business Development

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- alpscontrols.com announced today that it hired HVAC industry veteran Paul Wickberg as Vice President Business Development.

Mr. Wickberg brings 30 years of business management, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and sustainability experience to alpscontrols.com to drive increased sales and expand the markets served by alpscontrols.com and eParts Services LLC.

"Paul's executive experience, industry knowledge, network, and reputation for building and working in successful teams is a welcome addition to our companies. He will help us to expand our customer base and explore the almost endless opportunities we have to help businesses at alpscontrols.com," said David Meyers, alpscontrols.com CEO and President.

Before alpscontrols.com, Mr. Wickberg was Executive Vice President of Sales at Turntide™ Technologies (previously Software Motor Company), which provides energy-efficient electric motors to the HVAC industry. He was President, North America for Cylon/Auto-Matrix, a commercial building controls and automation company recently acquired by ABB. He was Chief Operating Officer and a founding member of Verisae, a software-as-a-service business specializing in web-based asset management, work order process, and energy analytics for multi-site retailers. He was also Co-Founder and President of Computer Process Controls, Inc., which became the largest supplier of energy management systems to food retailers in North America; now part of Emerson Climate Technologies Inc.

Paul Wickberg said: "I met Dave and his team over eight years ago when they helped build an online buying portal for Cylon/Auto-Matrix and have been very impressed with the culture and business in every dealing with them. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to contribute to the ongoing growth of the company in this important role."

Mr. Wickberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.

alpscontrols.com is the leading online marketplace for HVAC and building automation control parts and peripherals in the Americas, offering hundreds of millions of products from over 140 of the industry's most well-known and respected brands. The company's unique and innovative business model delivers unparalleled service, selection, convenience, productivity, and price to controls contractors all over the world looking for a better, more efficient way to buy parts.

eParts Services LLC challenges the status quo by providing innovative B2B eCommerce platforms on a Platform as a Service basis, optimizing the way their partners do business. From custom branding, product organization, customer service, accounting, and marketing, the company offers a variety of highly scalable and easily customizable options made to facilitate frictionless eCommerce transactions for both standard and highly configurable products.

SOURCE alpscontrols.com