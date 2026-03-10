Alquist Strengthens National 3D Construction Ecosystem Through New Higher Education Partnerships

GREELEY, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alquist, a pioneer in 3D construction printing (3DCP), today announced the expansion of its national education and workforce development initiative through new partnerships with Rio Salado Community College in Arizona and the University of Wisconsin–Stout. Together, these collaborations embed Alquist's proprietary A1 3DCP systems and comprehensive curriculum directly into the educational pipeline, helping build the workforce infrastructure required to scale robotic construction nationwide.

"As 3D construction printing moves from experimentation to national deployment, the workforce must evolve alongside it," said Zachary Mannheimer, Founder of Alquist. "We're not just installing printers on campuses, we're building a long-term talent pipeline that gives students direct access to the tools, software and real-world processes shaping the future of construction."

Alquist's partnership with Rio Salado Community College began in early 2024 following an introduction between Mannheimer and Rio Salado President Kate Smith, Ed.D., at the Alliance for Innovation & Transformation Conference in Phoenix. This was the beginning of an eventual agreement to bring Alquist's 3DCP curriculum and proprietary printing system to the Phoenix region.

The partnership has already created opportunity beyond the classroom. In collaboration with Rio Salado and partners at the City of Tempe, Alquist delivered 3D-printed concrete benches as part of the City's Downtown Enhancement Project. In September 2025, Alquist showcased the robotic system at the opening of Hensel Phelps' Diverge Innovation Center, introducing the technology to regional contractors and innovation leaders. The long-term goal is to establish Rio Salado's 3D construction program as a regional hub and connect graduates with contractors operating throughout the Phoenix market.

"At Rio Salado, we are committed to aligning education with emerging industry needs," said Dr. Smith. "Partnering with Alquist allows us to offer students hands-on experience with advanced construction robotics while strengthening workforce pathways that directly support economic development in our region."

In the Midwest, Alquist also announced a partnership with the University of Wisconsin–Stout, Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, to integrate 3D construction printing into UW-Stout's construction management, technology education, and industrial and product design applied academic programs. The collaboration includes implementation of Alquist's 60-hour 3DCP curriculum, installation of the A1 system within UW–Stout's construction lab and research focused on scalable additive manufacturing solutions.

"This partnership aligns directly with our mission to deliver applied, career-ready education," said Chancellor Katherine Frank of UW–Stout. "By bringing 3DCP technology and curriculum to our students, we're preparing them to lead in a rapidly evolving construction and manufacturing landscape."

These partnerships build on Alquist's ongoing workforce investments in Colorado, including its presence at the Aims Workforce Innovation Center and the launch of the Alquist Innovation Program to expand access to high-tech careers in construction robotics.

As Alquist expands commercial deployments nationwide, including large-scale retail and infrastructure projects, the company views workforce development as foundational to long-term industry adoption.

For more information on Alquist, visit Alquist3D.com.

About Alquist

Alquist is a leading construction technology company specializing in 3D-printed structures and infrastructure. Committed to affordable, sustainable, and disaster-resilient housing, Alquist leverages cutting-edge robotic 3D printing to reduce construction costs, minimize waste, and accelerate building timelines. By integrating advanced materials and automation, Alquist is redefining the future of construction. For more information, visit www.alquist3d.com.

Media Contact:

Katrina Salon

[email protected]

SOURCE Alquist 3D