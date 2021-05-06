ALS Family of Faith Launches Campaign Featuring Major League Baseball Legends to Raise Awareness of Services

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Family of Faith today announces efforts to raise awareness of their services as Major League Baseball gears up for their inaugural Lou Gehrig Day on June 2. The ALS Family of Faith is pleased to rally MLB players and managers, both present and past, to use their influence to spread the word about this critical service.

"What a wonderful organization, a Christ-centered, gospel-centered organization that you can lean on to bear one another's burdens, as stated in Galatians 6:2," said Steve Cishek, pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels. "I wouldn't look anywhere else than to lean on brothers and sisters in Christ, so it is huge to have a Christ-centered organization that helps you get through this time."

Founded by Businessman Steve Cochlan who was himself diagnosed with ALS in 2019, the ALS Family of Faith offers trained Care Partners to provide Christ-centered love and support for those living with ALS, their families and caregivers, throughout their journeys.

"When I received my diagnosis, my doctor effectively told me I had 2-5 years to live and I better go home and get my house in order," said Cochlan. "I would have given anything to have a Care Partner who would walk with me, pray with me, and remind me of the hope that is found in Christ Jesus."

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) received wide recognition in 1939 when MLB legend Lou Gehrig announced his diagnosis of ALS. Two years later on June 2, Gehrig succumbed to the disease. While a cure is yet to be found, Major League Baseball declared June 2 Lou Gehrig Day in an effort to honor the famed Hall of Famer, and continue to raise money for research.

ALS is an always-fatal neurodegenerative disease in which a person's brain loses connection with the muscles. People with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk, eat and eventually breathe, all while retaining their mental faculties. Their caregivers often become overwhelmed with the physical, emotional, mental and financial demands required to care for their loved ones.

"Without exception, every person that has contacted us has been longing for a service just like what the Family of Faith provides. The need is obviously there," said Tommy Lee, Executive Director of The Grow Center for Church and Mission, who helped to launch the ALS Family of Faith. "Now, we need help spreading the word so that more people affected by ALS can get the love and support they need."

Present and former MLB players including Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, Luis "Gonzo" Gonzalez, Hall of Famer Joe Carter and many others have chimed in to tell the public about the ALS Family of Faith.

"Thank you for being a light to a lot of people who just need some encouragement. Know you are thought about and you are prayed for," said Adam Wainwright, Roberto Clemente Award-winning pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals.

About ALS Family of Faith

The ALS Family of Faith exists to provide Christ-centered love and support for those living with ALS, their families and caregivers. For more information on the ALS Family of Faith, how to get involved or how to get connected with a Care Partner, visit www.familyoffaith.center .

