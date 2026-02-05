ALS Network Announces Fred Fisher Excellence in Research Award; Jone López-Erauskin, PhD, UC San Diego, Named as Inaugural Recipient

LOS ANGELES, February 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network announces the launch of the Fred Fisher Excellence in Research Award, a new $25,000 award established to honor the extraordinary legacy of Fred Fisher and his transformative leadership within the ALS community.

The award reflects Fisher's long-standing belief that accelerating progress against ALS requires early, strategic investment in people and ideas with the potential to redefine scientific possibilities. During his tenure as president and CEO, Fisher helped shape the ALS Network's enduring commitment to innovative, collaborative, and high-impact research.

ALS Network honors Jone López-Erauskin, PhD, UC San Diego, as recipient of the Fred Fisher Excellence in Research Award. Post this

The ALS Network honors Jone López-Erauskin, PhD, UC San Diego, as the first recipient of the Fred Fisher Excellence in Research Award. Dr. López-Erauskin is recognized for outstanding scientific rigor, creativity, and dedication to advancing ALS research, as well as a strong commitment to engaging with the ALS community.

"This award is both a tribute and a promise," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "It honors Fred Fisher's lasting impact while reinforcing our belief that supporting emerging scientific leaders today is essential to delivering effective treatments and, ultimately, cures for ALS."

The Fred Fisher Excellence in Research Award supports early-career investigators transitioning from postdoctoral training to independent research or faculty positions—scientists whose work demonstrates excellence, innovation, and deep alignment with the needs of the ALS community.

By investing in the next generation of research leaders, the ALS Network continues the work Fred Fisher so passionately advanced,building strong foundations, fostering collaboration, and insisting on excellence in the pursuit of progress.

For more information about the ALS Network's research program visit alsnetwork.org/research.

About ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the global discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network, visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

SOURCE ALS Network