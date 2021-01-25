ALSAC announces new hires for key leadership roles to support fundraising, awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® , announced several new hires to its senior leadership team, effective immediately. These hiring decisions come during an unprecedented time that presents new opportunities to demonstrate purpose and intention while driving home the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Joining the ALSAC team are:

Ike Anand – Chief Operating Officer. Anand brings extensive e-commerce experience leading teams in Analytics, Strategy, Technology, Customer Engagement and Business Development. He joins us from Expedia Group where he spent 15 years in various strategic and leadership roles, most recently serving as Expedia's Vice President of Global Strategy. Prior to Expedia, Anand also spent a few years at Sabre Corporation. Anand will lead the Information Technology, Donor Experience and Finance teams.

Annette Green – Chief People Officer. Green is a values-driven People and Talent executive who brings more than 20 years of strategic and global human resources leadership experience at Yum, Brinker and Bloomin' Brands. Most recently she served as the Chief People Officer for Ideal Image Med Spa. Green will oversee all aspects of human resource management.

Kyle Veazey – Senior Vice President – Executive Operations. Veazey brings high-level experience in project management, executive communications and crisis management. Most recently he served as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the City of Memphis . He worked closely with Mayor Jim Strickland and Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen to provide Executive Division leadership and coordination of long-term priority projects involving multiple divisions of City government and external agencies. Veazey will lead all executive office operations and communications.

Fernand "Fern" Fernandez – Senior Vice President Strategic Marketing. Fernandez brings over 24 years of experience leading big and small global brands, with primary focus on leveraging big data into insightful marketing, customer experience and loyalty ecosystems. He joins ALSAC from Accor Hotels, a French hospitality company with 39 brands and 4,900 properties in 100 countries, where he served in Paris, France , as Senior Vice President, Global Guest Experience and Engagement. Prior to Accor, Fern served as the Interim President and CEO for the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Vice President of Global Marketing and Customer Experience for American Airlines. Fernandez will lead the marketing and external communication functions across ALSAC to sustain, cultivate and grow new, diverse supporters.

Candace Woods Heitzman – Vice President Strategic Partnerships. Woods Heitzman brings over 13 years in managing multi-million dollar philanthropic partnerships with numerous Fortune 500 companies as a senior leader in the nonprofit space. She returns to ALSAC after gaining a decade of experience in creating award-winning cause marketing and corporate social responsibility platforms during her time at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and March of Dimes Foundation. At ALSAC, Candace will be focused on driving additional revenue through expanding corporate engagement.

"ALSAC is continuing to reimagine our organization to be more audience-led and focused on people leadership strategies, advancing our digital, data and technology operations and continuing our marketing transformation as we reach new and diverse generous supporters for our lifesaving mission," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The addition of Ike, Annette, Kyle, Fern and Candace to our leadership team brings experienced executives with international perspective and a strong track record of innovation and success that will enable us to be more effective, efficient and impactful in supporting St. Jude."

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

