ALSAC receives top honor on Fast Company's 2nd annual list of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, ranked No. 1 on the list for its innovative and disruptive approach to philanthropy in order to continue to fund the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

ALSAC is the world's largest healthcare charity, raising more than $1.7 billion last year through generous St. Jude donors and partnerships. It exists solely to cover the operating and growth costs of St. Jude, which has helped increase the overall childhood cancer sur­vival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the research hospital opened in 1962. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about it helping their child live.

"Supporting the unique mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital requires ALSAC to constantly stay ahead of trends," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC. "Innovation must be constant—in all organizations—to keep pace with the rapidly changing consumer landscape."

Every employee at ALSAC is accountable for innovation and taught innovation methodologies. This year alone, in the midst of a pandemic, the organization created five major virtual events and countless other initiatives to replace more than 100 physical events postponed or canceled so far due to COVID-19.

"We had to pivot on a dime to transform our approaches. It was a monumental effort enabled by years of investment and foresight in innovation," said Melanee Hannock, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer of ALSAC. "Any organization, especially those in philanthropy, should consider themselves in the innovation and technology business."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies—an increase from last year's list of 50. The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on innovation with deep emphasis on creativity, technology, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world's largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

