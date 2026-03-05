Alscan Strengthens Commitment to Corrections with Hire of Jason Mullis as Detention Specialist

Former Georgia Department of Corrections leader joins Alscan, adding deep operational insight into large-scale correctional security environments.

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alscan, a leading provider of integrated security solutions, today announced that Jason Mullis has joined the company, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience managing security operations, technology and infrastructure within detention and corrections environments.

"Jason's background in correctional security operations brings invaluable insight to our team," said Marc Goldberg, Alscan CEO. "His hands-on experience managing high-risk environments strengthens our ability to support detention and corrections clients with solutions that prioritize safety, reliability and operational continuity."

Mullis joins Alscan following an extensive tenure with the Georgia Department of Corrections, where he most recently served as Senior Manager of Business Operations for Reactive Services. In this role, he provided statewide oversight of security electronics, centralized maintenance and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, supporting the safe and secure operation of correctional facilities across Georgia. He also played a key role in the review and approval of security electronics designs for new prison construction, including locking and control systems, CCTV and perimeter security technologies, ensuring all designs met operational, safety and compliance standards prior to deployment.

Throughout his career, Mullis has led teams responsible for many complex, mission-critical security systems, including video surveillance, perimeter detection, fire alarm integration and perimeter lighting. He has managed multi-million-dollar security budgets, directed long-term strategic planning initiatives and partnered closely with government agencies, contractors and design firms on major facility upgrades and new construction.

Prior to his public sector work, Mullis held senior leadership roles in business development and operations across construction, facilities services and regulated industries. This diverse background enables him to bridge technical execution with strategic planning and stakeholder coordination.

In his role at Alscan, Mullis will support the company's continued expansion by contributing deep expertise in correctional security systems, project execution and operational leadership—helping clients design and maintain integrated security solutions for some of the most demanding environments.

