ALSCO UNIFORMS AND HAWAIʻI UNIFIED BRING SOLAR POWER TO HONOLULU MIXED LAUNDRY PLANT

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms and Hawaiʻi Unified Industries have successfully completed a rooftop solar installation at the Alsco Uniforms Honolulu plant. This new solar system will support Alsco Uniforms in delivering linen and uniform laundry services to Oahu while minimizing their environmental footprint through the use of sustainable energy.

"Our business of laundering reusable linen and uniforms for thousands of businesses across the island highlights our dedication to the environment. This solar installation not only adds to that sustainable model, but strengthens our commitment to environmental stewardship in the communities we serve," said Tim Stuewer, Director of Operations Support.

Hawaiʻi Unified kicked off this project in 2022 by preparing the facility's rooftop for photovoltaic installation. Construction of the solar system began in October 2023, and the first phase became operational by December 26, 2023. The project was fully completed with the second phase in June 2024.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Alsco Uniforms to bring renewable energy to their facility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Our companies share a philosophy of reducing pollution for our state to give younger generations a chance to enjoy our beautiful island environment," said Ryno Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Hawaiʻi Unified.

Brian Arkle, General Manager of the Alsco Uniforms Honolulu plant, worked closely with corporate engineers to coordinate the project with Hawaiʻi Unified. Key leaders from Hawaiʻi Unified played an instrumental role in the project from its initial planning stages to its successful completion. This team included Mike Johnson, Director of Project Development, Seth Levin, Senior Director of Energy, and Ryno Irwin, Chief Executive Officer.

With the new solar installation now operational, the Alsco Uniforms Honolulu plant is projected to generate 1,036,621 kWh of solar power annually, offsetting 1,575,892 pounds of carbon dioxide in the first year—equivalent to planting 12,128 trees! Additionally, Alsco Uniforms is set to save over $435,000 in annual energy costs.

Tim Stuewer also stated, "We are excited to have a full solar array on our Honolulu plant to provide clean electricity to the Oahu community. We are not stopping with Honolulu, with other installations in progress in North America as well as solar operations in Australia."

Alsco Uniforms remains committed to advancing sustainable practices and technologies across its global facilities, while Hawaiʻi Unified will continue its efforts to expand solar energy throughout the islands.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. We are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating over 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other services and products to over 350,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean® with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco Uniforms on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco Uniforms.

About Hawaiʻi Unified Industries

At Hawaiʻi Unified, our passion is to find solutions that contribute to a unique and sustainable island business community. We strive to be the innovative construction leader in the industries we serve, creating strong relationships with our valued clients and giving forward to our island community.

