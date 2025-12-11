Alsco Uniforms and Toronto Raptors Announce Official Mop Crew Partnership

Alsco Uniforms logo to be featured on the Raptors' Mop Crew uniforms to demonstrate the utility of their workwear options and their partnership.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, a global uniform, linen, and facility services provider, is announcing an official mop crew partnership with the Toronto Raptors this season. With this partnership, Alsco Uniforms now has six official Mop Crew sponsorships in the NBA, including the Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

"Proud to keep the court clean and the game moving," said Ben Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Alsco Uniforms. "As sponsors of the Toronto Raptors Mop Crew, we bring the same hustle, teamwork, and excellence to businesses across Toronto.

As part of the partnership, the Alsco Uniforms logo will be featured on the Raptors' Mop Crew uniforms to demonstrate the utility of their workwear options. They will also provide the mops that will keep the court clean and safe during Raptors home games.

"We are proud to partner with Alsco Uniforms as their first sports partnership in Canada, strategically collaborating with the Toronto Raptors," Anton Wimmer, Vice President, Partnership Development and Revenue Strategy, MLSE. "This season, Alsco Uniforms will be aligning with 'clean' moments such as our arena mop crew, showcasing our shared commitment to delivering excellence on and off the court."

In addition to supporting Scotiabank Arena, Alsco Uniforms provides rental laundry and facility services to businesses across Toronto and Canada.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. They are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating over 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other services and products to over 350,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean® with Alsco Uniforms.

