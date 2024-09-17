ALSCO UNIFORMS EXPANDS INTO NEW ENGLAND MARKET WITH ACQUISITION OF CHURCHILL LINEN

Fifth-generation, family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889 broadens reach into New England region.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, a global leader in uniform and linen laundry services headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is expanding its presence into the New England region with the acquisition of Churchill Linen.

Bob Steiner, Chief Executive Officer of Alsco Uniforms, expressed his excitement, saying, "We're thrilled to welcome the employees and customers of Churchill Linen to Alsco Uniforms. As a 135-year-old, fifth-generation, family-owned company, we deeply value the relationships and foundations that Churchill has built." Bob continued by saying, "Our plan is to build on their success and continue creating the best possible experience for both Churchill employees and their customers. Together, we'll ensure that the high standards and exceptional service they've come to expect are not only maintained but enhanced."

This strategic move includes Churchill's locations in Brockton, Massachusetts; Stratford, Connecticut; and Hyannis, Massachusetts, all of which will be rebranded as Alsco Uniforms mixed-laundry facilities. This acquisition will allow Alsco Uniforms to showcase its high-quality products and laundry services to the industrial, healthcare, and hospitality businesses in a whole new market.

Jim Kearns, Chief Operating Officer at Alsco Uniforms, emphasized the company's commitment to growth, stating, "Acquiring Churchill Linen and expanding into New England underscore our dedication to growth at Alsco Uniforms. We're enhancing our sales and service teams across the company to better serve our customers while pursuing strategic acquisitions that align with our growth journey. This move is just the beginning of establishing our presence in this key region and enables us to extend our services to a broader, more diversified customer base."

With this acquisition Alsco Uniforms now has over 80 mixed-processing facilities in North America providing businesses with hygienically clean uniforms, linen, floor mats, mops, and first aid and restroom supplies. Those businesses looking for an alternative laundry provider in the New England market should visit www.alsco.com to learn more.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation, family-owned and -operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. We are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating over 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry and other services and products to more than 350,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean® with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco Uniforms on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco Uniforms.

About Churchill Linen

For over 90 years, family-owned and -operated Churchill Linen has proudly served businesses across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Throughout its history, Churchill Linen has collaborated closely with organizations like the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, Metro South Chamber, and CSC Network to provide high-quality uniforms, linens and more to New England businesses.

SOURCE Alsco Uniforms