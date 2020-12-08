Alsco Uniforms North America Launches Fleet Electrification Program with Motiv Power Systems

Alsco works to make their processes more sustainable and source products from vendors who prioritize eco-friendly options. By introducing zero-emission all-electric step vans into their fleet, Alsco is taking concrete steps to decrease its carbon footprint in the communities they serve.

"Alsco's products, by nature, are more sustainable compared to disposables. We promote the use of reusable items, like uniforms, cloth napkins, towels, isolation gowns, and floor mats to our customers," said Ben Fox, Director of Sales and Marketing, Alsco. "It only makes sense for us to put our delivery drivers in sustainable, efficient, reliable Motiv-powered all-electric step vans."

With diverse vehicle applications and a strong customer base, Motiv has become a recognized leader delivering all-electric chassis for commercial trucks and buses. In addition to step vans, Motiv's EPIC chassis power school buses, shuttle buses, box trucks, mobile medical vehicles, and more.

"We are excited to see Alsco Uniforms diversify their fleets to include zero-emission step vans," said Matt O'Leary, Motiv's Chairman and CEO. "As we see more medium-duty fleets choose all-electric options for their last mile delivery efforts, it's our hope that we will truly see fleets freed from fossil fuels. We applaud Alsco's long tradition of serving their customers with efficient, innovative, and sustainable technologies and look forward to a successful partnership into 2021."

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems is a sustainable technology company delivering EV solutions for medium-duty trucks and buses. Its commitment to freeing fleets from fossil fuels provides fleets a seamless pathway to electrification. Motiv's proven EV technology is Ford eQVM-approved, CARB-certified, uses high-performance BMW batteries, and is available for many configurations, including step vans, box trucks, work trucks, shuttle buses, school buses, trolleys, and other specialty vehicles. Motiv has over 100 vehicles on the road, operating at over 99 percent uptime, and more than one million miles logged among several of the largest fleets in North America. Motiv's adaptable technology solutions offer fleets up to 85 percent operation and maintenance cost savings and provide operators with a healthier, smoother, and quieter driving experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information and career opportunities, please visit www.motivps.com .

About Alsco

Alsco is a fourth-generation, family-owned-and-operated business, founded in 1889, that was recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform rental services to customers that include restaurants, healthcare facilities, the automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and more than 20,000 employees, Alsco provides world-class service to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries. Learn more at http://www.alsco.com .

Media Contact for Motiv:

Joanna Hamblin

Sr. Marketing Manager

Motiv Power Systems

[email protected]

(650) 204-9099

Technica Communications

Sarah Malpeli

(408) 806-9626 ext. 6840

[email protected]

SOURCE Motiv Power Systems

Related Links

http://www.motivps.com

