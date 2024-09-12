Alsco Uniforms Opens New Laundry Facility in Surrey, British Columbia

Equipped with advanced technology, new facility minimizes environmental impact and supports sustainable growth.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms is proud to announce the opening of their new state-of-the-art laundry processing facility in Surrey, British Columbia, which relocated earlier this year from their downtown Vancouver facility. This new plant is designed to produce hygienically clean uniforms, linens, floor mats, mops, and first aid and restroom supplies to better serve their growing customer base throughout British Columbia.

With a fleet of 20 delivery vehicles, Alsco Uniforms currently services more than 1,500 customers from the Whistler area to the Fraser Valley, covering more than 500 kilometers. This new facility, spanning 62,000 square feet on 4.5 acres in Surrey, BC, is among the most advanced of its kind in North America. It features cutting-edge technology that significantly enhances operational efficiency, allowing them to process more than 300,000 pounds of laundry per week.

Bob Steiner, Chief Executive Officer, shared his thoughts on this new facility, "Our new plant is designed with the future in mind, equipped to handle up to three times as many customers. This capability ensures that we are well prepared to meet growing customer demands and continue delivering exceptional service."

Alsco Uniforms maintained a commitment to the community as a central focus when building this facility. This plant employs more than 90 full-time staff and has contributed to local enhancement projects, including the planting of 2,000 new trees, the expansion of streets, and the installation of public benches. "We are so proud of our new facility and the positive impact we will make in the Surrey community for many years to come," said General Manager Dan Barnetson.

Linda Annis, Councillor for the city of Surrey, said, "What a terrific new addition to Surrey and our Newton neighbourhood. With 135 years of experience, the Alsco Uniforms list of clients is impressive and a reflection of the professionalism and service that has become a hallmark of the company. Like Alsco Uniforms, Surrey is growing, and in five short years we will be British Columbia's largest city. Having well-established companies like Alsco Uniforms in our community makes me even more optimistic about our city's future as a great place to work and live."

Alsco Uniforms believes in sustainable growth. Their facility is equipped with advanced laundry processing technology designed to reduce water and energy usage, minimizing their environmental footprint. They are committed to sustainable practices that benefit both the community and the environment. They believe reusable uniforms and linen support sustainability and should be something every business should consider rather than relying on the convenience of using disposable products to keep their facilities clean and safe.

If you would like to attend the official grand opening that will include a tour of this state-of-the-art laundry facility and ribbon cutting ceremony, please register at bit.ly/3AOKFO3.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. We are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating over 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other services and products to over 350,000 customers in 12 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean® with Alsco Uniforms. Join Alsco Uniforms on Facebook at Facebook.com/AlscoUniforms, on X at @alscouniforms, on Instagram at @alscoinc, and on LinkedIn at Alsco Uniforms.

