Alsco Uniforms partners with Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for naming rights of the June NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

The Alsco Uniforms 250, Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on All-Star weekend, will bring out the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series as they battle it out in No Limits, Texas, on Saturday, June 12. With the excitement surrounding the fan-favorite All-Star Race coming to Texas as the iconic speedway celebrates 25 Years of Speed in 2021, race fans will be coming out in full force.

"Texas Motor Speedway has created a unique Texas flavor to the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend that fits perfectly with our new partnership with Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, which has a long history in the Lone Star State," said Texas Motor Speedway president and general manager, Eddie Gossage. "The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen will undoubtedly be yet another memorable NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Great American Speedway."



Alsco Uniforms has enjoyed a tremendous relationship with Speedway Motorsports through the years and is excited to head to Texas with Cheddar's for the first time as an entitlement partner.

"Texas Motor Speedway is such a great venue to highlight the partnership between Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and Alsco Uniforms," said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing for Alsco. "Alsco Uniforms provides service to hundreds of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchens around the country with uniforms, linen and floor mats, so having them partner with us on this race was a no-brainer. It's a perfect opportunity to provide our partners some brand visibility as more guests begin to dine out again."

"The first Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurant opened in Arlington, Texas, in 1979, and we are proud to maintain our strong tie in the state," said John Wilkerson, president of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. "We're looking forward to joining Alsco on June 12 and giving Cheddar's guests and race fans another great race at Texas Motor Speedway."

The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is just one of four NXS entitlements for Alsco in 2021, all at Speedway Motorsports facilities. In addition to the June race, Alsco Uniforms sponsors events at affiliate tracks Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alsco Uniforms and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen likes to keep pace with one another on all NASCAR partnerships, with both brands providing sponsorship at the NASCAR team level along with Richard Childress Racing with drivers Myatt Snider and Tyler Reddick and Kaulig Racing with driver Jeb Burton.

The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is part of a NASCAR weekend that also includes the Camping World Truck Series Race, SpeedyCash.com 200 and the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, June 13. The Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and 95.9 The Ranch.

About Alsco

Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit https://www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry's best-kept secret.

About Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar's operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world's largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT IndyCar Series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has generated an annual economic impact of approximately $300 million to the North Texas region. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.

