Alsco Uniforms Partners with Longhorn Steakhouse as Presenting Sponsor of Memorial Day Weekend NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

"Charlotte Motor Speedway is a such a great venue to highlight the partnership between LongHorn Steakhouse and Alsco Uniforms," said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing for Alsco. "Alsco Uniforms provides service to hundreds of LongHorn Steakhouses around the country with uniforms, linen and floor mats, so having them partner with us on this race was a no-brainer. It's a perfect opportunity to provide our partners some brand visibility as more guests begin to dine out again."

The Alsco Uniforms 300 Fueled by LongHorn Steakhouse will see the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series battle it out over Memorial Day weekend. The race takes place the day before one of the crown jewels of NASCAR, the Coca-Cola 600. There is much anticipation for the race weekend as Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to welcome even more fans back to the iconic superspeedway.



"All of us at LongHorn Steakhouse are thrilled to be part of an exciting weekend and to cheer on one of our own as they start the race," said Monika Saxena, executive vice president of marketing for LongHorn Steakhouse. "With several restaurants in the Charlotte area, many of our guests and team members look forward to this event every year, and we're grateful to our partners at Alsco Uniforms for inviting us to be part of the action."



Alsco and LongHorn also are excited to present Christopher Foote, managing partner of LongHorn Steakhouse in Salisbury, N.C., as the grand marshal for the Alsco Uniforms 300 Fueled by LongHorn Steakhouse at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Foote has been part of the LongHorn team since 2005 and is passionate about serving legendary steaks. Before he entered the restaurant industry, he served in the Army as an engineer officer for more than 11 years.



In addition, Alsco has announced Christopher Hefner, director of operations for LongHorn Steakhouse, as the race's honorary starter. Hefner began his career with LongHorn more than 20 years ago as an hourly team member and progressed into management. He became director of operations in 2018 and oversees 12 restaurants in the Charlotte area.



Alsco's partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway began in May 2018. Last year's race, run without fans in attendance, saw NASCAR star Kyle Busch in virtual victory lane. Throughout the years, Busch has taken home three Alsco Xfinity Series trophies. Other notable winners of the CMS Xfinity Series race since the partnership began with Alsco include Brad Keselowski in 2018 and Tyler Reddick in 2019.



The Alsco Uniforms 300 Fueled by LongHorn Steakhouse is one of four NXS entitlements for Alsco in 2021, all at Speedway Motorsports facilities. In addition to the May race, Alsco Uniforms sponsors events at affiliate tracks Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alsco also provides sponsorship at the NASCAR team level with Richard Childress Racing with drivers Myatt Snider and Tyler Reddick (winner of the 2019 Alsco 300 at CMS) and Kaulig Racing with driver Jeb Burton.



The Alsco Uniforms 300 Fueled by LongHorn Steakhouse is a part of a NASCAR weekend that also includes the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 30, and the Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Friday, May 28. The Alsco Uniforms 300 Fueled by LongHorn Steakhouse will be broadcast live on FS1.



About Alsco

Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit http://www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry's best kept secret.



About LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is all about quality, serving fresh, never frozen steaks that are boldly seasoned with proprietary blends and expertly grilled by certified Grill Masters. LongHorn has more than 530 restaurants across 41 states and is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others in the community. As part of this commitment, LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants have donated nearly 25 million pounds of food to local nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information and to find a location near you, visit www.LongHornSteakhouse.com. Fans can like or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

