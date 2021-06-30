Alsco Workers Join Teamsters Local 991

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Alsco Laundry in Pensacola, Fla. have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 991.

"We represent workers at other Alsco Laundry locations, and we are thrilled to welcome these workers into our Teamster family," said Jim Gookins, Local 991 Secretary-Treasurer. "We're looking forward to getting these workers the wages, benefits and job security associated with a Teamster contract at this company. I'd like to thank Local 991 Business Agent Lavon Lindsey and IBT International Organizer Felicia Walker for their work on this campaign that made this victory possible."



Ryan Ali and Travis Barnes work at Alsco Pensacola and they both voted in favor of joining the Teamsters.

"Other locations have a union, and those locations have better working conditions, protection against unjust termination and a voice on the job," Ali said. "I want those things, too."

"There is power in numbers," Barnes said. "We are powerless as individuals, but together, a force to be reckoned with."

Teamsters Local 991 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Alabama and northwest Florida. For more information, go to http://www.teamsterslocal991.org/.

