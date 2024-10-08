Alside® Predicts the 2025 Siding Color of the Year: Timeless Neutrals Take Precedence Over Bold Colors

National Survey Finds Neutral Hues and Stone Siding are the Winning Combination for the Best Curb Appeal

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third annual national survey recently conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside®, a leader in exterior building products, American homeowners reaffirm off-white/cream as the most popular siding color (18%) if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2025 – extending its reign as the top choice for three consecutive years. This classic and versatile hue continues to dominate the market, and over two in five American homeowners (42%) say they would go for a timeless neutral look if choosing an exterior home color in 2025, reflecting a strong preference for understated elegance and an enduring aesthetic for the home exterior.

"The persistent appeal for neutral and classic aesthetics like off-white and cream lends to the versatility of the palette and ability to enhance curb appeal without overpowering the overall design of a home," said Ryan Gibson, Business Director, Vinyl & Composite Cladding. "These hues are a timeless choice that are less likely to become outdated or decrease your home's resale value, making them a smart choice for homeowners no matter which part of the United States they live in. They also provide a solid foundation to designing a home that allows for a more personal touch giving accent colors and features space to make a statement."

As off-white remains the top choice, bold colors are the least likely to be chosen by homeowners. In fact, one-third of American homeowners (33%) say one of the colors they would most likely avoid if updating their home exterior in 2025 is red.

"There is certainly a place for bolder colors in home exteriors. They are often used more prominently in certain architectural styles and can add a vibrant, eye-catching element when used thoughtfully. The key is to balance it with neutral tones and consider the overall style of the home and neighborhood," added Gibson.

Breakdown of Exterior Color Preference

The survey, which covered a representative sample of over 1,300 American homeowners, revealed that off-white/cream (18%) was the preferred choice among American homeowners if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2025, while white (16%), light brown (13%), light gray (11%) and medium blue (8%) rounded out the top five color choices.

Color choice doesn't stop at siding though. When adding complementary colors to accent the exterior of the home, about three in five American homeowners (62%) typically match the trim with their siding color. Other answers include:

Shutters (43%)

Porches and decks (38%)

Roofing (32%)

When asked how they would choose the exterior color, homeowners cite several key factors. In addition to going for a timeless neutral look (42%), top answers include:

Cost (36%)

Availability (25%)

Their spouse or significant other will pick (22%)

Based on something they saw in a magazine/home improvement show (20%)

Meets HOA/local guidelines (20%)

Among homeowners, women are more likely than men to say they would go for the timeless neutral look (48% vs. 37%) or would choose based on something they saw in a magazine/home improvement show (24% vs. 16%). Meanwhile, men are more likely than women to say their spouse or significant other will pick (28% vs. 16%).

Breakdown of Siding Material Preference

American homeowners are likely incorporating the trend of embracing warm neutrals into their specific siding material choices. Stone (25%) was the leading material preference they would choose when planning to purchase new siding. Mixed materials were a close second at 22% of homeowners saying they would choose to mix stone, stucco, or siding, perhaps for a balanced home exterior aesthetic. Vinyl (14%), Vertical Board & Batten composite cladding (12%), and engineered wood (12%) rounded out the rest of the top five material choices.

To learn more about exterior home colors and design, visit www.alside.com. Additional survey results, including breakdowns by age, gender, and geographic region, are available to media upon request.

About Alside

Alside is a leading distributor of exterior building products for residential and light commercial remodeling and new construction markets. Alside's history dates back to 1947 and today the business is approximately $1.0 billion in revenue. Alside distributes a variety of windows, siding, and metal building products throughout its more than 100 supply centers across the United States, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit www.alside.com.

*Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside from August 27 - 29, 2024 among 1,314 homeowners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.0 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Jess Matisz at [email protected].

