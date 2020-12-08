Alside® to Make Debut at IBSx Virtual Experience

"Alside offers builders and remodelers industry leading products that are easy to install and require less laborers, resulting in profitability and productivity improvements," said Shawn Hardy, senior vice president, Alside. "By exhibiting, everyone can see firsthand our newest innovations and how our products deliver high-end aesthetics, require minimal maintenance and create value through cost reductions."

In its virtual booth, Alside will showcase the Mezzo Full-Frame Replacement System, which features Trimworks® with SwiftLock® Technology. Mezzo already meets future ENERGY STAR® performance standards and is a unique solution designed to decrease the premium price on full-frame replacement window installations. Three key parts of the system include:

MEZZO REPLACEMENT VINYL WINDOWS - High-performing, thin-line frame for maximum viewable glass and energy efficiency.

- High-performing, thin-line frame for maximum viewable glass and energy efficiency. IDEAL FRAME TYPE - A nailing flange integral to the window frame provides for proper flashing and water management.

- A nailing flange integral to the window frame provides for proper flashing and water management. TRIMWORKS DECORATIVE WINDOW ACCENTS - Efficient trim solution ensures a consistent look for all windows replaced on the home.

Improper replacement of vinyl windows can generate service calls resulting from water intrusion, drive up costs and result in poor-quality work that must be redone. Mezzo with Trimworks can save up to 20-40 minutes of installation time per window—reducing waste materials and eliminating the need for special equipment, training or time-consuming cutting and mitering. The prefabricated trim simply snaps on to the newly installed window frame. More windows can be installed per day, which means revenue and profitability increases as well. Depending on the desired look, installation time can be reduced between three to seven hours for every 10 windows installed.

Additionally, the ASCEND® Composite Cladding System will be highlighted in the booth. ASCEND is a first-of-its kind solution that allows for quicker and easier installation than that of fiber cement, engineered wood and other composite panels. It doesn't require specialized equipment and can be installed by fewer laborers. As a result, ASCEND provides the potential for at least a 10 percent lower total installed cost. It is available in 20 virtually maintenance-free colors and is backed by a lifetime limited warranty.

About Alside

Alside's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Alside operates more than 100 company-owned supply centers across the United States and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

