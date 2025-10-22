ALSO Unveils New Suite of Electric Micromobility Vehicles to Reimagine Local Transportation

Rivian spinout ALSO launches TM-B, its category-defining electric bike, alongside a pedal-assist electric "quad" designed for both consumers and commercial use

ALSO partners with Rivian, Chase Slate, and others to launch its vehicles globally and increase accessibility to micromobility - in addition to collaborating with Amazon on a custom pedal-assist e-cargo quad

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALSO, the Palo Alto, CA-based, vertically integrated electric micromobility company, today unveiled its initial lineup of electric vehicles all designed to support the mission of reshaping the way people and businesses move — especially on short, local trips. The debut includes its groundbreaking TM-B bikes, two new four-wheel consumer and commercial quads, and a next-generation connected helmet. To best support its customers, ALSO is launching with a powerful network of partners including Rivian and Chase Slate.

ALSO's TM-B, Consumer TM-Q, and Commercial TM-Q.

Transportation today looks nothing like it did in the past, yet the systems we rely on haven't kept up. By 2050, nearly seven billion people are expected to live in cities, pushing already overburdened roadways beyond their limits. At the same time, road transportation remains the largest driver of CO2 emissions, even though 80% of car trips are under 15 miles and half are less than six miles. ALSO is on a mission to bring new forms of small, efficient EVs that give people and businesses exciting alternatives to cars and a clear path toward cleaner, more accessible mobility.

"Our vision is to bring together the latest technology with fun, thoughtful design to create small EVs that inspire people to adopt these more efficient modes," said Chris Yu, President of ALSO. "This launch has been years in the making and it is just the beginning of a broader platform we are building that we believe will catalyze adoption globally."

Introducing the TM-B, the Next Generation of Electric Bikes

Today ALSO unveiled its first flagship vehicle: the TM-B, a category redefining electric bike. This vehicle delivers a one-touch, changeable, modular top frame that offers riders a single platform that can adapt to multiple body sizes and applications — from utility and commuting to trail and recreation. At the heart of the TM-B is DreamRide, ALSO's in-house drive system that brings software-defined pedaling to life, delivering an effortless and endlessly customizable riding experience. Instead of a direct mechanical connection, DreamRide blends energy regeneration with intuitive motor control to tune every ride to the individual rider's preference.

"ALSO was created to develop technology and products that challenge existing expectations for what is possible in form factors smaller than a car or truck – I couldn't be more excited about the potential for ALSO to help drive excitement for new modes of transportation," said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. "We have built a ground-up technology platform that enables us to deliver rich, personalized experiences that get better over time, through the power of software."

Features of the TM-B include:

Vehicle-grade battery technology with state-of-the-art energy density, safety, and USB-C fast charging up to 240 watts.

with state-of-the-art energy density, safety, and USB-C fast charging up to 240 watts. Portal digital touchscreen display with navigation, media, calls, and app integration, activated automatically when the rider approaches.

with navigation, media, calls, and app integration, activated automatically when the rider approaches. Integrated security system that locks the battery, wheels, and frame automatically as the rider walks away, with real-time tamper alerts via the ALSO app.

that locks the battery, wheels, and frame automatically as the rider walks away, with real-time tamper alerts via the ALSO app. Configurable drive mode: The TM-B offers a completely software-defined riding experience that is extremely intuitive and easy to use.

Defining the Future of Small EVs

Alongside the TM-B, ALSO is debuting two new TM-Q pedal-assist electric quads that leverage the same technology as the TM-B in a four-wheel form factor. These vehicles will be pedal-assisted and designed for bike lanes, while being able to carry significant loads.

ALSO is unveiling a commercial TM-Q that will launch in 2026 and demonstrates the power and agility of a scalable, data-rich platform tailored to logistics, delivery, and fleet electrification — designed to help businesses of all sizes tackle the challenges of dense operating environments, with a focus on optimizing for throughput, efficiency, and total cost of operations.

Alongside the commercial TM-Q, ALSO is unveiling the consumer TM-Q, designed for families and individuals seeking a safe, compact alternative to cars, with the versatility to handle everyday errands and weekend adventures.

Collaboration with Amazon

ALSO and Amazon are excited to announce a multi-year collaboration on a customized pedal-assist e-cargo quad, with the shared aim to expand Amazon's micromobility fleet with thousands of quads across Europe and the U.S.

"Amazon already operates more than 70 micromobility hubs in cities across the U.S. and Europe. Micromobility solutions like pedal-assist e-cargo quads allow us to quickly deliver to customers in dense, urban cities, while helping reduce traffic and noise," said Emily Barber, Director of Amazon's Global Fleet. "Similar to our Rivian EDV partnership, working with ALSO provides an opportunity to continue to innovate in this space, building on our delivery logistics experience, paired with their advanced technology, safety, and performance features."

The Next Generation of Helmet Technology

ALSO unveiled its Alpha Wave Helmet, the next generation in helmet safety technology and connectivity. It incorporates Release Layer System (RLS), a technology that offers a step-change in rotational impact protection. The helmet is also equipped with the HighBar System to provide a more secure, one-handed fit; integrated lights to help riders see and be seen; and an integrated audio system with four wind-shielded speakers and two noise-canceling microphones, enabling riders to listen to music or podcasts, take calls, and receive turn-by-turn navigation, all controlled from the TM-B's Portal and hand-control interface.

Building an End-to-End Micromobility Platform with Global Partner Network

To ensure a premium experience and global accessibility to ALSO's vehicles, the company is launching with several leading partners to offer a wide range of purchase, delivery, service, and financing options to customers.

ALSO is proud to partner with Rivian to feature its vehicles in an ever-growing number of physical locations so people can experience the TM-B in person for themselves. Later this year, customers will be able to purchase ALSO vehicles through Rivian online and retail stores across the U.S.

ALSO is dedicated to providing service options wherever and whenever customers need. ALSO is partnering with mobile service company Velofix, and will be announcing their full network of retail service locations in early 2026.

ALSO has partnered with Chase Slate to serve as its preferred financing solution. New Chase Slate cardmembers can take advantage of a 0% introductory rate (terms apply), and all Slate cardmembers can take advantage of benefits such as purchase protection, extended warranty on purchases, and more. For additional information, visit Chase.com/Slate .

Preorders and reservations for ALSO's TM-B are available today at RideAlso.com , with deliveries expected to begin in spring 2026.

About ALSO

Also is an electric micromobility innovator dedicated to redefining transportation with a new generation of small, vertically integrated EVs. Originally conceived within Rivian, Also is tackling today's global mobility challenges with cutting-edge design and technology. Set to launch its flagship product in early 2026, the company will initially focus on U.S. customers before expanding globally across consumer and commercial markets. With a revolutionary micromobility platform, Also is building a dynamic range of electric vehicles that are efficient, sustainable, and delightful to use. The full-stack architecture has been developed in house — from motors, and batteries to electrical architecture and software. This unlocks a customer experience, customization options and vehicle capabilities never seen before. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Also is powered by a rapidly growing team with deep expertise spanning technology, software, mobility, and recreation.

