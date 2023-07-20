Alstom, Bombardier, and Siemens Lead the Global Train Control and Management Systems Market to 2032

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Train Control And Management Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides critical information for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the train control and management systems market. The market is projected to grow from $3.73 billion in 2022 to $3.99 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $5.07 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%.

Major players in the train control and management systems market include Alstom, Bombardier Inc., Siemens, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Strukton, Wabtec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Thales Group, CAF Group, Selectron Systems AG, ABB Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Indra Sistemas, DXC Technology, Trimble Inc., and Frequentis.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with detailed coverage of 50+ geographies.

Understand the market's response to COVID-19 and its impact as the virus abates.

Assess the direct and indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine

- war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Measure the influence of high global inflation on market growth.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and insights into market drivers and trends.

Understand customer dynamics based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Support internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Train control and management systems (TCMS) refer to monitoring and control systems that intelligently integrate data from various systems. They consist of computer equipment, software, human-machine interfaces, digital and analog input/output (I/O) capabilities, and data networks that connect these components in a safe and fault-tolerant manner.

The main components of train control and management systems include the vehicle control unit, mobile communication gateway, and human-machine interface. The vehicle control unit (VCU) serves as a powertrain domain controller for connected and electrified powertrains. It offers torque cooperation, shifter techniques, high voltage coordination, charging control, onboard prognosis, tracking, and heat dissipation. Services in the TCMS market include consulting, system integration, deployment, support, and maintenance, along with control solutions such as positive train control and integrated train control. These systems find applications in metros, high-speed trains, and normal trains.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in the train control and management systems market, with companies adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a multinational technology corporation, launched the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) solution in September 2022. This solution utilizes innovative technology, such as 8T8R Smart MIMO, to support new services like locomotive status monitoring, train operation monitoring, and visual dispatch of organization and management (O&M) personnel. By improving fault prediction accuracy and efficiency, this solution enhances train control and management.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the train control and management systems market in 2022, while North America is expected to witness significant growth. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The growth in the railway sector globally is expected to drive the market for train control and management systems. The railway sector encompasses rail transportation and related sectors, including tracks, tunnels, bridges, elevated rail, and magnetic levitation. Train control and management systems assist railways by performing tasks such as real-time vehicle detection, inspection, and rail tracing.

The train control and management systems market includes revenues earned by entities providing services such as ATP (Automatic Train Protection), ATO (Automatic Train Operation), and ATS (Automatic Train Supervision). It also includes sales of onboard computers, data radio systems for communication, central computers, traction and power equipment, safety equipment, diesel engines, generators, and telecommunications equipment used in providing train control and management system services.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Train Control And Management Systems Market Characteristics



3. Train Control And Management Systems Market Trends And Strategies



4. Train Control And Management Systems Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Train Control And Management Systems Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Train Control And Management Systems Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Train Control And Management Systems Market



5. Train Control And Management Systems Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Train Control And Management Systems Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Train Control And Management Systems Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Train Control And Management Systems Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Train Control And Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Vehicle Control Unit

Mobile Communication Gateway

Human Machine Interface

6.2. Global Train Control And Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consulting

System Integration And Deployment

Support And Maintenance

6.3. Global Train Control And Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Control Solution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Communication-Based Train Control Solution

Positive Train Control

Integrated Train Control

6.4. Global Train Control And Management Systems Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Metros

High-Speed Trains

Normal Trains

7. Train Control And Management Systems Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Train Control And Management Systems Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Train Control And Management Systems Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

