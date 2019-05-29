Alt Ethos Expands Their Innovative Line-Up of Products, Including Interactive Projection Mapped Mural and Services to Feature Groundbreaking Creative Technology

DENVER, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than three years of creating community and partnerships to develop interactive, experiential exhibits, Alt Ethos is proudly introducing a selection of new products and services. These additional services and new technologies set the stage for future creative innovation and community engagement. In addition to their already-existing options for technology-driven services and products for rent, Alt Ethos' newest offerings will expand their ability to exceed creative expectations in the design and implementation of visual experiences including permanent installations for communities.

"Alt Ethos led the creative process to conceive and design the signature artistic element in our downtown place-making project through the combination of a contemporary mural and 3-D projection technology. Working with the team was fascinating, the job was professionally executed, and the outcome exceeded our expectations." - Matt Robenalt, Executive Director, Fort Collins, Colorado Downtown Development Authority

Among the newly released products is the Illuminous Interactive Mural Projection, which utilizes projection mapping technology and the movement and interplay of viewers to create a unique, always-shifting visual display. This advanced technology redefines the previously-held beliefs about the static nature and limitations of large-scale art, transforming it into a digitally-driven, interactive experience. The Illuminous Interactive Mural Projection is intended to serve as a creative tool for clients interested in producing artistic experiences that are highly interactive and visually stunning, reshaping the viewers' understanding of art. This projection technology is easily managed, updated, and maintained remotely, and is available for use anywhere in the world.

One of the first clients to utilize the Illuminous Interactive Mural Projection is the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority, incorporating the digital technology in a collaborative effort between renowned muralist Peeta and Alt Ethos. By day, Peeta's street art mural depicts the illusion of a three-dimensional sculpture on a two-dimensional canvas, incorporating the artist's signature use of layering and light. As the sun sets, Alt Ethos' projection technology utilizes advanced digital effects to enhance the artwork to a completely new level, illuminating its beauty with specialized animation and reshaping the viewers' experience.

"Alt Ethos is a great crew to work with! They were very respondent throughout the project they did for the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. I think we ended up with a project that the museum is proud of and that surprises and delights all of our guests!" -Ben Gondrez, Digital Dome Manager, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

With an extensive client list that includes the Cities of Denver and Greeley, Meow Wolf, the Denver Botanic Gardens, and more, Alt Ethos has established a well-respected reputation as a one-of-a-kind provider of digital technology and creative collaboration. Now, the addition of brand-new products and services, including the Illuminous Interactive Mural Projection, prove that Alt Ethos is a boundary-pushing brand ever in the pursuit of creative excellence.

About Alt Ethos

Combining innovative, highly creative applications of technology with next-level artistic design, Alt Ethos creates and implements experiential exhibits that push the boundaries of traditional art. For more than three years, the company has collaborated closely with clients to shape memorable experiences that inspire, educate, and ignite thoughtful conversation, providing integrations of art and technology for public art, museum exhibits, corporate offices, special events, and more. Current and past collaborative efforts have included projects with the City of Denver, the Denver Botanic Gardens, Two Parts, Meow Wolf, and Imprint Events Group. By constantly redefining how sound, light, and technology can be joined as one, Alt Ethos connects clients with a limitless creative canvas with endless possibilities.

