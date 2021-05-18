Alt Legal Integrates Clarivate Data to Expand International Trademark Coverage

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt Legal, Inc., an award-winning IP docketing software company, and Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced a partnership to integrate CompuMark™ international trademark data into the Alt Legal platform. Through this alliance, users of Alt Legal will gain access to CompuMark™ and its 186 trademark databases, covering all jurisdictions in the world.

As a result of this partnership, Alt Legal's software will now provide customers with updates for trademark filings and registrations in every jurisdiction. The integration will create more efficient workflows and with the new international expansion, Alt Legal will alert customers of changes to docketed trademarks and calculate renewal deadlines upon registration, saving customers time and reducing the risk of human error.

"Clients have long viewed Alt Legal as the premier docketing platform for US-centric portfolios and have been asking us to broaden our international reach," said Nehal Madhani, Alt Legal's CEO. "With our direct connections to the USPTO and CIPO and now our international integration for all remaining jurisdictions, we are answering that call," continued Madhani. "We are thrilled to take the reputation we've built around making trademark professionals' lives easier through automation, design, and support and combine it with CompuMark™ and its best-in-class international trademark data for complete international portfolio management."

"We share Alt Legal's vision of providing avenues to support trademark professionals in efficiently managing portfolios and making data-driven decisions with the highest degree of confidence," said Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate. "We are on a mission to empower companies across all industries to maximize value from their IP assets while minimizing risk. Alt Legal's customers will strongly benefit from the convenience of accessing CompuMark™ and its extensive trademark database of foreign jurisdictions directly from their dashboard. We applaud Alt Legal's continued focus on building automation into their platform."

About Alt Legal

Alt Legal is a distinctively different kind of IP docketing solution. We focus on making trademark professionals' lives easier. The platform goes beyond what IP professionals expect from legacy docketing systems, driving automation across all phases of the trademark lifecycle. Alt Legal has direct connections to the USPTO and CIPO and integrates CompuMark data for other jurisdictions to provide global coverage. Thousands of IP professionals benefit from our one-click reporting, smart email templates, personalized email reports, calendar sync, TEAS integration, §2(d) trademark watch, and collaboration tools. Best of all, our software is supported by our hands-on team of professionals who have years of industry expertise. For more information, please visit www.altlegal.com.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

