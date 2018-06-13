Alt Thirty Six Partners With CannTrade, Opening The Door To Cashless Digital Payments For The Cannabis Industry

TEMPE, Ariz., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt Thirty Six, a first-of-its-kind payment solution platform specifically designed to help the cannabis industry go digital, announced today an innovative partnership with cannabis wholesale platform CannTrade. The partnership signifies the official launch of access for all CannTrade clients, including 400+ cannabusinesses, to Alt Thirty Six's payment platform, which eliminates the need for cash in the cannabis industry by using blockchain technology and Dash, a decentralized digital currency, to facilitate the transfer of funds.

CannTrade is the first cannabis-specific B2B marketplace and CRM platform to offer a digital payment solution to cannabis businesses including cultivators, manufacturers, distributors and dispensaries. Facilitated by Alt Thirty Six's platform, CannTrade clients can make payments through secure blockchain technology that uses Dash digital currency as an alternative to cash – a true game-changer for how cannabis businesses can transfer funds.

"We are thrilled to be opening up access to our platform through CannTrade, a major force in the cannabis industry," said Ken Ramirez, co-founder and CEO of Alt Thirty Six. "By providing a seamless, easy-to-adopt payment solution, our goal is to change the way cannabis businesses across the country operate and to ultimately take the industry fully cashless."

Alt Thirty Six's blockchain technology allows for immediate payment transactions that take less than one second to process, eliminating the risk typically associated with cryptocurrency transactions and market volatility.

"The cannabis industry has a significant cash problem, especially when it comes to the large, wholesale transactions that are commonly facilitated through our platform," said CannTrade President Adam Holub. "We are partnering with Alt Thirty Six to provide a much-needed alternative to cash, alleviating the insecurity and inconvenience that so many of our clients currently face. This partnership will revolutionize the way our clients approach payments, and we're excited to be a part of this substantial step forward in the industry."

Some of CannTrade's clients include WellGreens, HWY Brand and Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, all which now have access to Alt Thirty Six's platform and Dash.

"As an avid CannTrade client, we use their platform to manage accounts and orders and to facilitate large transactions. Their partnership with Alt Thirty Six will make our payment process seamless, convenient and, most importantly, more secure," said Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, founder and CEO of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics. "Due to the current state of the cannabis industry, we feel more comfortable using digital payments over cash, and we're thrilled that CannTrade and Alt Thirty Six are implementing an easy way to do so."

For more information, visit www.altthirtysix.com and http://canntrade.com/.

About Alt Thirty Six

Alt Thirty Six is a fully-integrated, blockchain payments platform using Dash digital currency that is specifically designed for the cannabis industry, making payments faster, more secure and less expensive on a global scale. The platform solves all the problems associated with Bitcoin, traditional payments and centralized banking solutions. For more information, visit www.altthirtysix.com.

About CannTrade

CannTrade is a cannabis-specific B2B marketplace and CRM that supplies businesses with powerful tools for management and growth. Clients can list, offer, and engage in the compliant trade of their products and services. CannTrade facilitates transactions between all businesses along the cannabis distribution chain, from cultivators and manufacturers, to distributors and dispensaries. For more information, visit http://canntrade.com/.

