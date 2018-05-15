Alt Thirty Six Partners with WebJoint to Further Advance Cashless Payment Solutions for Cannabis Businesses

WebJoint, which services 200+ cannabis POS clients, will implement its cutting-edge software with Alt Thirty Six's application programming interface, allowing the two programs to seamlessly communicate with each other. As a result, WebJoint's clients will have the option to accept digital payments through Alt Thirty Six's platform, which uses Dash digital currency as an alternative to cash. The company's blockchain technology allows for payment transactions to process instantaneously, eliminating the risk typically associated with cryptocurrency transactions and market volatility.

"Our goal at Alt Thirty Six – to bring secure digital payment solutions to the cannabis industry – perfectly aligns with WebJoint's innovative, cannabis-specific software technology," said Ken Ramirez, co-founder and CEO of Alt Thirty Six. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with them, providing more cannabis businesses with access to our platform and changing the way the industry as a whole handles payments."

Alt Thirty Six and WebJoint will work closely together to strategically identify ways to deploy systems out to the cannabis market, with an ultimate goal to take it fully cashless.

"We are excited to work with Alt Thirty Six to solve a major issue that the cannabis industry has been facing for quite some time," said WebJoint Founder and CEO Christopher Dell'Olio. "I believe this partnership will take cannabis tech to the next level and help all companies across the supply chain accept cashless payments. I have full confidence in Alt Thirty Six as well as our WebJoint team to execute and offer a reliable merchant solution to our 200+ cannabis POS clients."

Alt Thirty Six is nominated for the Most Innovative Tech Company award at WebJoint's California Cannabis Awards, a leading industry event taking place on May 18, 2018, where top cannabis companies, entrepreneurs and advocates will be recognized and awarded. Alt Thirty Six is also a Gold Sponsor at the event.

About Alt Thirty Six

Alt Thirty Six is a fully-integrated, blockchain payments platform using Dash digital currency that is specifically designed for the cannabis industry, making payments faster, more secure and less expensive on a global scale. The platform solves all the problems associated with Bitcoin, traditional payments and centralized banking solutions. For more information, visit www.altthirtysix.com.

About WebJoint

WebJoint is a leading provider of all-in-one cannabis software technology. Currently providing solutions for nearly 200 cannabis retailers across the U.S. and Canada, WebJoint allows dispensaries and delivery services manage inventory, customers, sales and eCommerce orders in one place. WebJoint was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. More information can be found at www.webjoint.com.

