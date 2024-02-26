ALTA, AARP, SLTA Applaud Georgia AG on Consumer Exploitation Lawsuit

News provided by

American Land Title Association

26 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), AARP and the Southeast Land Title Association (SLTA) applaud Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr for his efforts to combat unfair and deceptive practices in the Georgia real estate market by filing a complaint against Florida-based real estate brokerage MV Realty and certain affiliates for filing unfair real estate fee agreements in property records, known as Non-Title Recorded Agreements for Personal Services (NTRAPS). This practice preys upon homeowners, offering small cash gifts in exchange for decades-long contracts for the exclusive rights to sell the property.

"The property rights of American homebuyers must be protected," said ALTA Vice President of Government Affairs Elizabeth Blosser. "A home often is a consumer's largest investment, and we have to ensure there are no unreasonable restraints on a homebuyer's future ability to sell or refinance their property due to unwarranted transactional costs."

"Attorney General Carr's actions and the steps taken by the Georgia legislature to pass legislation to prohibit such predatory business practices are a great example of how the judiciary and the legislature can come together to protect homeowners and their rights," said AARP Government Affairs Director Samar Jha.

Attorney General Carr is the ninth attorney general to sue MV Realty over its "Homeowner Benefit Program." Eight other attorneys general filed lawsuits, including New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rotika.

"Congratulations to Attorney General Carr for filing suit against MV Realty, its affiliates and others pursuant to the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act," said Deborah Bailey Esq., ALTA Board Governor and co-chair of SLTA's Georgia Governmental Affairs Committee. "Consumers deserve protection against predatory business models. Georgia is demonstrating to the country that it is possible to be a top state for conducting business while simultaneously protecting consumers. This filing underscores the importance of companies that are marketing innovative financial products to do so in a responsible manner. Companies doing business in Georgia, like any other state, have a responsibility to protect consumers and to make sure their products are safe, legal and ethical."

"AARP is helping older adults steer clear from fraud, scams and other unscrupulous practices that threaten their economic security and savings," said Debra Tyler-Horton, State Director of AARP Georgia. "Stopping unfair service agreements is an important way to protect what is often someone's most valuable asset, their home. We thank Attorney General Carr for looking into this predatory business model that targets older adults and financially insecure homeowners."

In 2023, 16 states passed legislation protecting homeowners from the predatory practice of filing NTRAPS in property records.

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is a national trade association representing more than 6,000 title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, independent abstracters, title searchers and real estate attorneys.

CONTACT: Megan Hernandez, 14405541937, [email protected] 

SOURCE American Land Title Association

Also from this source

American Land Title Association Elects Donald Kennedy as President

American Land Title Association Elects Donald Kennedy as President

The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced that Donald (Don) Kennedy...
ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $105K in Grants

ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $105K in Grants

The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.