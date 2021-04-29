Alta Announces Full Function, Dual Channel MIL-STD-1553 USB In-Line Adapter

"Our first 1553 NLINE real-time Ethernet converter has proven to be a big hit with customers, and now with a USB 3 option, the NLINE-U1553 open-up all kinds of flexible 1553 integration ideas. Alta was the first, and still only company to offer modern USB 3 SuperSpeed interfaces for 1553 and ARINC. Combined with the standard AltaAPI™ software development kit (SDK), and advanced o-scope capabilities to troubleshoot 1553 signals, this product offers unmatched 1553 functionality and ease of deployment for aerospace platforms," per Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta.

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, states "The NLINE products are something we've been thinking about for a long time, and new packaging techniques have really made this possible. We invested significant time and capital to ensure we can manufacture and test these products for the utmost rugged, in-line 1553 capability. With our own injection molding capability, we can produce a wide variety of cable requirements for programs. If the customer has a particular cable or connector requirement, we can provide that product very quickly. Later this year, we'll be releasing Thunderbolt and ARINC-429 versions, too."

About Alta Data Technologies

Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales), private company that provides industry leading COTS 1553, 1553B and ARINC avionics interface products (cards, boards & appliances). Alta's products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments' LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River's VxWorks, Green Hills Software' Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com

Images attached:

Contact:

Alta Data Technologies, LLC

Harry Wild

[email protected]

www.altadt.com

Tel: 505-994-3111 x1

SOURCE Alta Data Technologies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.altadt.com

