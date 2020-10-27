Alta Announces Full Function MIL-STD-1553 In-line Ethernet Converter

"The NLINE is a logical extension to the very successful real-time Ethernet ENET™ product line, and recently released 1553 Thunderbolt™ and USB 3 appliance boxes. For fielded or deployed systems, or lab usage, the NLINE-E1553 product opens up all kinds of 1553 integration ideas. From saving card slots, or removing concerns about future hardware and OS versions, the NLINE product simplifies 1553 integration. And there is signal capture, which is an o-scope capability built-in to help troubleshoot cabling and possible security issues," per Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta.

"This new NLINE-E1553 product provides real-time 1553-Ethernet conversion for incredible system design options. Our team did an amazing amount of R&D to develop new packaging techniques to embedded our 1553 design directly into MIL-810G/461F qualified cable assemblies, even with operational, water immersion 810G 510.6 testing. Now customers can literally just connect-up and go."

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, states "The NLINE products are something we've been thinking about for a long time, and new packaging techniques have really made this possible. We invested significant time and capital to ensure we can manufacture and test these products for the utmost rugged, in-line 1553 capability. With our own injection molding capability, we can produce a wide variety of cable requirements for programs. If the customer has a particular cable or connector requirement, we can provide that product very quickly. Later this year, we'll be releasing a Thunderbolt and USB versions, too."

Alta is a rapidly growing (over $130M+ in sales in 13 years!), private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta's products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments' LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River's VxWorks, Green Hills Software' Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com

