Alta Announces Multi-channel, Full Function Mil-std-1553 In-line Thunderbolt™ Product

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) announces the release of a MIL-STD-1553 Thunderbolt interface appliance: NLINE-T1553. The product embeds the industry leading MIL-STD-1553 protocol engine, AltaCore™ directly into the Thunderbolt cable assembly. With this new product, a customer has full featured controls for 1-2 channels of 1553 BC, RT and BM functions via a Thunderbolt USB-C connection. Combined with the standard AltaAPI software development kit (SDK), and advanced signal capture o-scope capabilities, this product offers unmatched 1553 functionality and ease of deployment for aerospace platforms.  The NLINE-T1553 is available now for immediate COTS delivery.

NLINE-T1553 MIL-STD-1553 Thunderbolt Interface. Amazing, full featured 1-2 channels of 1553 embedded in rugged, USB-C cable.
Per Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta, "The NLINE is a logical extension to the very successful real-time Ethernet ENET product line, and recently released 1553 Thunderbolt and USB 3 appliances. For deployed systems, or lab usage, the NLINE-T1553 product opens up many 1553 integration options. For example, the customer can take an application developed for desktops or servers, and use this exact same application on a notebook with an NLINE-T1553. And there is signal capture, which is an o-scope capability built-in to help troubleshoot cabling and cybersecurity issues."

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, states "With our new manufacturing technology, we can design and build in-line 1553 and ARINC products to the utmost rugged capability with 38999 or custom connectors. The Thunderbolt interface provides full PCI Express (PCIe) functions of a 1553 interface board, even hardware interrupts. In most cases, the exact same application code as used with a PCIe card can be used with the NLINE-T1553. The customer can now decide to burn a PCIe card slot, or use an external device via an in-line USB-C cable."

Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales in 14 years!), private company that provides industry leading COTS 1553 and ARINC interface products.  Products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Common products include form factors of PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments' LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River's VxWorks, Green Hills Software' Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com

