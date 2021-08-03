Alta Announces Multi-channel, Full Function Mil-std-1553 In-line Thunderbolt™ Product

Per Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta, "The NLINE is a logical extension to the very successful real-time Ethernet ENET™ product line, and recently released 1553 Thunderbolt™ and USB 3 appliances. For deployed systems, or lab usage, the NLINE-T1553 product opens up many 1553 integration options. For example, the customer can take an application developed for desktops or servers, and use this exact same application on a notebook with an NLINE-T1553. And there is signal capture, which is an o-scope capability built-in to help troubleshoot cabling and cybersecurity issues."

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, states "With our new manufacturing technology, we can design and build in-line 1553 and ARINC products to the utmost rugged capability with 38999 or custom connectors. The Thunderbolt interface provides full PCI Express (PCIe) functions of a 1553 interface board, even hardware interrupts. In most cases, the exact same application code as used with a PCIe card can be used with the NLINE-T1553. The customer can now decide to burn a PCIe card slot, or use an external device via an in-line USB-C cable."

Alta is a rapidly growing (over $150M+ in sales in 14 years!), private company that provides industry leading COTS 1553 and ARINC interface products. Products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal™ software packages. Common products include form factors of PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments' LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River's VxWorks, Green Hills Software' Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners and Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel. www.altadt.com

