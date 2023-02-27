ALTA Applauds Passage of SECURE Notarization Act

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the SECURE Notarization Act of 2023, which was introduced earlier this month by Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA). The Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote Electronic (SECURE) Notarization Act would enable use of remote online notarization (RON) technology by notaries public in interstate commerce and allow signers located outside of the U.S. – such as active-duty military personnel – as well as the elderly and homebuyers with disabilities to securely notarize documents.

The SECURE Notarization Act would:

Permit immediate nationwide use of remote online notarization (RON)

Create national minimum standards for its use

Provide certainty for the interstate recognition of RON

"We are pleased to see momentum on this critically important bill that will modernize the United States' notarization system once and for all," said Diane Tomb, ALTA's chief executive officer. "Too many Americans are left behind by our current system, which can delay the execution of important documents – such as closing documents for the purchase of a home – simply because someone is unable to visit a notary in person. We are grateful for the leadership of Representatives Dean and Armstrong in getting this bill through the House."

The SECURE Notarization Act was first introduced in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic increased the need for social distancing and remote options for executing important life documents. It includes requirements for two-way audiovisual communication, multifactor authentication, and tamper-evident technology – critically important security standards that protect consumers.

