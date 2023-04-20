ALTA Applauds Sens. Cramer and Warner for Reintroducing SECURE Notarization Act

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, applaud Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Mark Warner (D-VA) for reintroducing to the Senate the bipartisan Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote and Electronic (SECURE) Notarization Act, which would permit immediate nationwide use of remote online notary (RON) with minimum standards and provide certainty for the interstate recognition of RON.

The bill would enable use of RON technology by notaries public in interstate commerce and allow signers located outside of the United States, such as active-duty military personnel, as well as the elderly and homebuyers with disabilities to securely notarize documents. Earlier this year, the SECURE Notarization Act passed the House of Representatives by voice vote.

"We applaud Sens. Cramer and Warner for continuing to recognize the benefits of providing RON access to all Americans, no matter where they are located," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "The bipartisan SECURE Notarization Act provides a safe and secure alternative to execute real estate and mortgage transactions. Current requirements for a signer to physically be in the presence of a notary now are impractical and sometimes impossible, such as for those serving overseas in the military or the elderly who can't get to a physical closing. By passing the SECURE Notarization Act, we can take a much-needed step into the future by modernizing the notarization process with a secure system that has proven to meet consumer needs and expectations."

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States. More than two-thirds of ALTA's 6,500 member companies are considered small businesses.

