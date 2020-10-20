Alta Data Technologies Recognized as a Top 10 Supplier by Aerospace & Defense Review

"This recognition is such a privilege and we thank Aerospace & Defense Review for the honor. This award demonstrates our entire teams' commitment to provide the very best product and services in the 1553 and ARINC market. Even though we have grown to be one of the largest suppliers in our niche, we've never forgotten our first customers that believed in our goal to bring a fresh, innovative approach for avionics COTS products. By offering the only 3rd generation, packet off-loading protocol engines, along with our leading manufacturing practices, we've been to grow keep the personal support promise for all customers – all with an industry leading 5-year warranty," states Richard Schuh, CEO and co-founder of Alta.

Schuh continues, "But we haven't rested on the 45,000+ items shipped and over $130M in sales! We just announced a new product family called NLINE. As the name suggests, we've taken our leading, full featured 1553 protocol engine and have embedded the circuitry directly in the cable assembly to offer unprecedented implementation choices for our customers. The same application software written for our PCI Express, XMC, PMC, USB, etc…interfaces can run, without changes, on our new NLINE products."

