Alta Data Technologies Releases 3-4 Channel MIL-STD-1553 Ethernet Converter

"The eNetX-1553 is a logical extension to our very successful ENET product family. Almost every avionics or communication system implements an Ethernet topology, and now you can easily add 1553 connectivity with this small, rugged, low cost converter," states Harry Wild, Vice President of Sales for Alta.

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, adds, "Most other 1553 converter products on the market are processor based with an unsecure operating system IP stacks that greatly slow down Ethernet communications. ENET designs are based on our own FPGA thin server UDP interface that provides real-time Ethernet/1553 bridging/conversion without the threat of viruses or internal hacking. Out ENET products provide advanced controls of traditional 1553 interfaces, and simultaneously can auto bridge-transmit PPS, IRIG, IEEE-1588 time-stamped 1553/ARINC UDP packets without any programming. There is a fast auto-boot feature where 1553 and MIL-1760 controls can be managed through straight UDP socket communications as implemented with almost every OS, even DO-178 compliant systems."

About Alta Data Technologies

Alta is a rapidly growing (over $100M+ in sales in 10 years!), private company that provides industry leading COTS avionics interface products. Alta's products are offered in high-density channel counts and Ethernet configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments' LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River's VxWorks, Green Hills Software' Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. www.altadt.com

Contact:

Rick Schuh

805-964-5390

rick.schuh@altadt.com

SOURCE Alta Data Technologies, LLC

Related Links

http://www.altadt.com

