Alta Data Technologies Releases Rugged, In-Line ARINC Ethernet Converter

"The NLINE-EA429 product provides the latest interconnect technology for ARINC busses, but not our last! This week we also released a USB SuperSpeed version of in the same small, rugged, in-line assembly: NLINE-UA429. Along with the widest selection of ARINC interface boards, the customer now has ultimate choices for ARINC connections. All products are accompanied with the AltaAPI SDK, and AltaView Windows analyzer to provide customers quick integration for their ARINC applications. For most existing applications, they can use the NLINE-EA429 product with little or no code changes," states Harry Wild, Vice President of Sales for Alta.

Jake Haddock, Alta CTO, continues, "This new NLINE-EA429 product provides real-time ARINC-Ethernet conversion for incredible system design options; it can even auto convert (bridge) ARINC-429 RX label groups to Ethernet without any programming. Our team did an amazing amount of R&D to develop new packaging techniques to embedded our ARINC design directly into MIL qualified cable assemblies. Now customers can literally just connect-up and go."

About Alta Data Technologies

Alta is a rapidly growing company that provides industry leading 1553 and ARINC interface products with over $150M of COTS products sold. Alta's products are offered in high-density channel configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI, AltaView Analyzer and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal software packages. Other products include: PMC, XMC, PCI Express, PCI, PC/104, cPCI, PXI, PXIe, mini PCIe, etc. Operating system platforms include MS Windows, Linux, VxWorks, Greenhills Software' Integrity, National Instruments' LabVIEW/Windows. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. For more information, contact Alta at www.altadt.com.

